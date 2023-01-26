Could High-tech Opposition Torpedo Judicial Reform in Israel?

“The intimidation is the same intimidation, the plaza is the same plaza, the organizations are the same organizations.” That’s what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in mid-January after the first round of mass protests against the government’s plans for overhauling the judicial system.

Whether that characterization of the protests is true is debatable. But it is certainly false in regard to another emerging focal point of the opposition: Israel’s business community.

Led by the high-tech sector, voices in Israeli business have become increasingly vociferous in opposing Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposals.

Tuesday’s lunchtime protest in Tel Aviv by a few hundred high-tech workers naturally captured headlines because it’s a story with compelling images and soundbites. But the real opposition in the tech and business community is coming in the less flashy forms of open letters, social media posts, and no doubt quiet lobbying.

The opposition began even before Netanyahu's latest government was sworn in and Levin unveiled the first phase of his proposed judicial reforms. An unprecedented open letter opposing changes to the judiciary and school funding to favor the ultra-Orthodox, organized by Erez Shachar of the venture capital fund Qumra Capital, was signed by 100 high-tech leaders, many of them local legends, like Eyal Waldman, the founder of Mellanox; Shlomo Kramer of Cato Networks and a co-founder of Check Point; and Chemi Peres of the Pitango VC fund.

Last week, Barak Eilam, the CEO of Nice Systems, one of Israel’s oldest and most successful tech companies, said in a letter to employees posted on LinkedIn that the judicial overhaul would be “disastrous to the continued existence of a competitive high-tech industry in Israel.”

Other major figures like Alan Feld of the Vintage Investment Partners VC fund and Assaf Rappaport, CEO of the cybersecurity company Wiz, made their opposition public in a Bloomberg Businessweek article last week.

Even a major foreign investor kicked in. The New York VC fund Insight Partners, one of the biggest foreign investors in Israeli tech, made its concerns known over LinkedIn. It carefully avoided making a political statement but noted the concerns of its Israeli portfolio companies about what was happening in Israel and noted its support for the “principles of democracy, equality, and equal opportunity.”

Red alert

The opposition isn’t confined to technology circles, although high-tech has been at the forefront.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Israel’s top economists, as well as the U.S.-based Nobel Prize-winning economist Prof. Daniel Kahneman, issued an “emergency” statement against the judicial revolution. Among other things they noted that Poland’s credit rating had been downgraded after it weakened the judiciary.

Last month, a top Standard & Poor’s analyst warned that such a thing could happen to Israel, too, not only due to judicial reform but to hardline policies in the West Bank.

Earlier this week, Moshe Hazan, a Tel Aviv University economics professor, quit the Bank of Israel’s monetary committee to join the struggle against judicial reform. "I feel that I cannot sit and discuss whether to raise the interest rate by a quarter of a percent or half a percent while Israeli democracy is in danger," he told the business website Calcalist..

Amir Yaron, the Bank of Israel governor and a Netanyahu appointee, came back from the annual conclave of the rich and powerful in Davos and warned the prime minister that the message he was receiving about judicial reform was worrying.

‘Simply absurd’

In public at least, Netanyahu has dismissed these concerns. “Good people from the business community, even former senior figures at various institutions, are getting swept up by these spins – that we’ll harm property rights, the honoring of contracts,” he said this week.” It’s simply absurd!”

That explanation beggars belief. High-tech CEOs, venture investors, economists and former policy-makers know better than anyone what is at stake. They don’t get “swept up” easily by conventional wisdom or political fads; they don’t play to the crowd by engaging in politically correct behavior.

If anything Israel’s high-tech industry has traditionally shunned partisan politics. When it does have something to say to politicians, it’s about business-centric issues like tax policy, how bad Israel’s schools are, or the need for the universities to produce more tech graduates.

Opposition to judicial reform doesn’t depart from the tech sector’s tradition of keeping out of partisan politics: it’s just that the fight over judicial reform has been drawn very sharply along party lines. High-tech’s fundamental business interests happen this time to align with those of the political left, but they are in themselves non-partisan.

In the old days, when tycoons dominated the economy, a judicial overhaul like the kind being proposed now wouldn’t have troubled them. They lived by "protektzia," scratching each other's backs; and Levin-like “reforms” would have given opportunities to employ it.

High-tech is a different animal because it is part of the global economy and needs to be a respected member of it. The lion's share of the capital startups need to start and grow comes from overseas. Their Customers and business partners are also overwhelmingly from overseas. When companies go public, they choose New York. If they get acquired through a merger or acquisition, it’s invariably with a foreign entity.

Whatever truth there may be to the right’s claims of the Supreme Court’s leftist slant and its overreach, tech’s concern is much wider and deeper: That the entire court system remains free of politics, administers justice fairly and efficiently, and is seen as doing so by foreigners.

So far, Israel has a pretty good reputation on that account. According to the Property Rights alliance’s International Property Rights Index for 2022, Israel ranked 25 among 129 countries. Its score was weighted down because of low marks for political stability. But among Israel’s strengths was judicial independence, where it ranked 18th globally.

For Israeli tech, judicial independence is the primary issue at stake, but not the only one. Although they have yet to be spelled out as clearly as the legal reforms, the new government has signaled it will favor the ultra-Orthodox and settlers with government money and enhanced rights while LGBTQ people, Israeli Arabs and even secular Jews will get short shrift, if not worse.

The bottom line is that Israel will be perceived as an illiberal state. “I don’t think we could have got to where we’ve got to in Israel had it not been a small liberal democracy with proper institutions,” Alan Feld told Bloomberg Businessweek. “Anything that undermines that – anything that hurts the checks and balances, anything that hurts minority rights – it’s going to have an impact.”

Will the opposition from high-tech make a difference? No one knows what Netanyahu and Levin are really thinking and whether they anticipated such push-back to their plans. But unlike the tens of thousands who have gathered Saturday nights or even the opposition from the legal establishment, the government’s alienation of the tech sector could cause Israel real harm.

High-tech has long been the engine of Israeli economic growth. In fact it is the only industry apart from defense where Israel is truly globally competitive. High-tech accounts for 15 percent of Israel’s gross domestic product and half of all exports.

More than that, Netanyahu appreciates that Israel’s high-tech prowess is a diplomatic asset and is what gives the army its qualitative edge over its enemies, especially in the era of cyber- and drone warfare.

The prime minister may think Israel’s high-tech leaders are exaggerating when they talk about foreign investors abandoning Israel or, more apocalyptically, about entrepreneurs and engineers fleeing the country.

But he would be taking a big chance, especially at a time when the industry is already reeling from the global tech slump. The ever-cautious Netanyahu may make just such a calculation.