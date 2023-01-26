National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed the Israel Prison Service on Wednesday to remove all conscripted soldiers from wings housing Palestinian security prisoners and not to assign new draftees to such guard posts, two years after the sexual abuse scandal at Gilboa Prison.

According to the directive, which Ben-Gvir ordered to be implemented within the next six months, the Prison Service is to station only veteran and experienced guards to supervise these security wings.

Soldiers doing their compulsory military service in the Prison Service will continue to be assigned to serve in prison watchtowers, but not in guard posts within the security wings.

In his decision, Ben-Gvir adopted the recommendation of a team appointed by the Defense Ministry on the question of whether to remove conscripted soldiers from security prisons and replace them with professional civilian guards.

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday. Credit: Emil Salman

The recommendations, which were published in December, argued that conscripted soldiers should be removed gradually from their security wing posts, and to ensure that guards are not left alone and unsupervised with security prisoners.

The committee, which was led by Itamar Graf, head of the Defense Ministry's planning division, recommended extending the emergency order regarding the placement of conscripted soldiers to the Prison Service – which is scheduled to expire in February – for at least three more years. During this time, preparations should be made for the gradual removal of conscripted soldiers from security prisons, the committee said.

The committee noted in their report that they felt the Prison Service had “significantly improved its treatment of men and women serving as conscripted soldiers, with an emphasis on preventing sexual harassment.” They also recommended instructing the Prison Service “to reduce interactions in which direct contact is made between guards and security prisoners.”

Ben-Gvir's order follows the infamous sexual abuse case at Israel's Gilboa Prison, in which convicted Palestinian terrorist Mahmoud Atallah was charged with committing indecent acts against three female prison guards.

He is expected to stand trial for additional sexual offenses against two other female guards. Atallah is suspected of raping a female guard in 2015 as well, but prosecutors have not yet decided whether to push charges.

The police are also conducting an investigation against Rani Basha, Gilboa Prison's former intelligence officer, on suspicions of abuse of power and breach of trust concerning the sexual abuse case.