Likud lawmaker David Bitan spoke out on Thursday against Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's controversial proposal to close Kan, Israel's public broadcasting corporation, and called to fix its "flaws" instead of shuttering the broadcaster completely.

Bitan told Army Radio that shutting down Kan "wouldn't give us anything," and added that "We must not harm the employees [there]."

In an apparent reference to the public broadcaster's main television station, Channel 11, Bitan, who chairs the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee said, "We need to see what flaws we think exist at the channel and try to resolve them."

Open gallery view Knesset Economic Affairs Committee chairman David Bitan in the Knesset, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

When asked if he would block legislation to shut down Kan if it reached his committee, Bitan said, “If I decide to halt it, I won’t debate it. I’ll transfer it to another committee. For now, in light of the fact that they are making progress and that there are [Kan] employees for whom it’s their livelihood, I don’t think we need to do it now, but we need to resolve the flaws that we think exist at the channel.”

On Wednesday, hundreds of journalists, media professionals and actors from a number of Israeli media outlets demonstrated near the Azrieli Center in central Tel Aviv against Karhi's proposal.

An emergency gathering of television industry unions was also held that day in an effort to save the public broadcasting corporation. Among those in attendance were Kan director general Golan Yochpaz and Avi Nir, the CEO of the Keshet media group, which operates Israel's strongest commercial television station, Channel 12.

Nine journalist workers' committees called on Karhi to halt government efforts to close Kan. A letter from the committees stated that Kan's existence "strengthens the entire media industry and increases competition in the market rather than weakening it.”

The workers' committees are represented by the Union of Journalists in Israel and include Haaretz and its business daily, TheMarker, as well as Walla, Yedioth Ahronoth, Channel 13, the Knesset Channel, the Globes business daily, i24NEWS and Army Radio.

Open gallery view A protester demonstrates against a proposal to shutter Kan, Israel's public broadcaster, in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Bitan was also asked about plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his justice minister, Yariv Levin, to limit the authority of the Supreme Court and give the government control over the appointment of judges. The plan has prompted huge protests, as well as opposition from university heads and a petition signed by hundreds of economists warning about the implications of the plan for Israel's economy.

Asked on Army Radio whether economists' petition has put Netanyahu under pressure, Bitan said, “It seems to me that it has. He held a press conference and commented on the matter. Clearly. Anyone would feel pressure from such a matter.”

The letter from the economists, including the governor of Israel's central bank, Amir Yaron, warned that the plan would damage the economy and lower Israel’s credit ratings – as has occurred in countries such as Hungary and Poland, where democratic institutions have been undermined.

At his press conference, Netanyahu rejected the warnings and said it was a “tsunami of lies supposedly about economic collapse, which have no connection to reality.”

“We are committed to the independence of the judiciary,” Netanyahu declared. “No one is going to damage property rights or undermine existing arrangements that are the bedrock of our system and critical to ensure investor confidence in the long term.”

The signatories to the protest letter included 10 economics professors, among them Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman, as well as former heads of the Bank of Israel and past and present presidents of the Israel Economic Association.