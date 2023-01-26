Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Why the Pro-settler Right Hates Israel's Justice System So Much

Netanyahu's all-out assault on judicial independence and democracy can't be understood without recognizing what first fueled right-wing hostility towards Israel's Supreme Court: Its critique, even if inconsistent, of illegal settlements

Susie Gelman
Susie Gelman
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Susie Gelman
Susie Gelman

As Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government places the Israeli Supreme Court in the crosshairs, concerned supporters of Israel, from the Biden administration to American Jewish communal organizations, are raising the alarm about the implications that attacks on Israel’s independent judiciary carry for the country’s democracy, and for the persistence of a bilateral relationship built on shared values.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile