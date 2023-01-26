Opinion |
Why the Pro-settler Right Hates Israel's Justice System So Much
Netanyahu's all-out assault on judicial independence and democracy can't be understood without recognizing what first fueled right-wing hostility towards Israel's Supreme Court: Its critique, even if inconsistent, of illegal settlements
As Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government places the Israeli Supreme Court in the crosshairs, concerned supporters of Israel, from the Biden administration to American Jewish communal organizations, are raising the alarm about the implications that attacks on Israel’s independent judiciary carry for the country’s democracy, and for the persistence of a bilateral relationship built on shared values.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ