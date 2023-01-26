As the last remaining Holocaust survivors die out, the rush to record their experiences, gather their testimonies and capture their images on camera has taken on special urgency – with writers, filmmakers and photographers leading the effort.

What distinguishes this particular documentary project is not so much its subject matter, but rather, the man behind it.

Rafat Zrieq is in all likelihood the first and only Arab photographer to create an exhibit devoted entirely to Holocaust survivors. Still a work in progress, his solo project is scheduled for exhibition in May at one of Tel Aviv’s newest art galleries.

It is the latest in his series of projects that focus on the oppressed, the excluded and the stigmatized in Israeli society. It is the first, however, to single out Jews.

The idea of turning his lens on Holocaust survivors was sparked by a fateful conversation with a close Jewish friend several years ago. At the time, the 52-year-old Arab Israeli was completing his bachelor’s degree at Oranim Academic College in northern Israel – after many years of putting it off – and mulling ideas for his graduation project.

“This friend, whose mother was a Holocaust survivor, was telling me how he was never mothered properly because of what she went through and how his childhood had been so miserable as a result,” recounts Zrieq, who was born and raised in Nazareth. “As someone who was orphaned from his mother at a very young age and never recovered from that loss, I couldn’t fathom the idea that you could have a terrible childhood if your mother was alive.”

By virtue of his minority status, says Zrieq, he has always felt a natural affinity with the weakest members of society.

“Like any citizen of Israel, I was made aware of the Holocaust while growing up, but I’d never heard any firsthand accounts or met actual survivors,” he says. “After hearing stories from my friend about his mother and what she went through, I decided this would be my graduation project.”

Zrieq started out by contacting Michal Heiman, a prominent Israeli artist he knew from studying photography at the Camera Obscura art school in Tel Aviv years earlier. She immediately agreed to serve as his academic adviser and proceeded to connect him with his first subject: death camp survivor Danny Chanoch (featured in the 2008 documentary film “Pizza in Auschwitz”), the father of a friend of hers.

“I called him, introduced myself, told him a bit about the project and said I very much wanted to sit with him and hear his story,” recounts Zrieq. “Fifteen minutes later, he called me back and told me the deal was off. ‘I know what you’re really out to do is to compare the Holocaust to the Nakba [how Arabs commonly refer to Israel’s 1948 War of Independence], and I don’t want to be part of that.’ He then hung up on me.”

Open gallery view Rafat Zrieq. “Like any citizen of Israel, I was made aware of the Holocaust while growing up, but I’d never heard any firsthand accounts or met actual survivors.” Credit: Gil Eliahu

But Zrieq was relentless. He started calling Chanoch every week, imploring him to reconsider. Eventually, the tough Auschwitz survivor relented.

“After four months of doing this, he suddenly says to me: ‘Rafat, you’re a good man – I’m willing to share my story with you,’” the photographer recalls. “I literally had tears in my eyes when I heard that. It was like I’d won the lottery.”

Reversal of roles

Zrieq, who lives in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Nof Hagalil, just outside Nazareth, jumped into his car and drove south to Chanoch’s home in greater Tel Aviv. “The whole drive I kept telling myself, ‘Just don’t screw this up by asking stupid questions,’” he says. “After we had breakfast together, I pressed ‘play’ on the video and asked him to introduce himself and share his story. I didn’t have to say another word for the next three hours.”

During that time, he would hear from the Lithuanian-born survivor about the atrocities he had witnessed and experienced as a young boy in the Kovno ghetto, about the long months he spent in Auschwitz and later Mauthausen, about his many close calls with death, and about the older brother who never left his side.

Zrieq has since interviewed and photographed another eight survivors, with a few more lined up in the coming months.

His subjects include a 100-year-old survivor of Auschwitz who spent three years in the death camp; a woman from Kibbutz Afikim who was saved along with her siblings by their Gentile nanny; and a Jewish woman who lived incognito as a teenager with a German family that had close connections to the Nazi party. Zrieq remains in contact with them all.

During the 1948 War of Independence, Zrieq’s father and grandparents were uprooted from their village in the northern Galilee, never to return. This is the emotional baggage he brings with him to any encounter with Israeli Jews, he says. Except for Holocaust survivors.

“When I sit and talk to these survivors, there’s an unusual reversal of roles. When I hear what they lived through, I suddenly feel in a strange way that I’m the one in a position of strength, and that these Jews are the ones coming from a position of weakness.”

Great empathy

As a child, Zrieq suffered from dyslexia and attention deficit disorder (he only received a diagnosis much later in life) and did not do well in school. After saving a substantial sum of money from various odd jobs, he invested in his first camera during his last year of high school.

“I always loved photography and, once I had this camera, I was hooked,” he says.

After completing his studies at Camera Obscura, he worked for a few years as a freelance photographer for Haaretz while undertaking commercial projects for a studio in Tel Aviv. He returned to the north, where he has been living for the past 20 years, after marrying Giselle, with whom he has two daughters.

For many years, Zrieq avoided photography, preferring instead to earn his living from other pursuits. When he eventually returned to his old passion, he took it in a completely new direction.

The trigger was a casual conversation over breakfast with his wife, a special needs teacher.

“She was telling me about a handicapped child in her class whose grandparents had never been told about his condition because of all the stigma surrounding it,” he says. “I found it so upsetting and decided on the spot that I would use my photography skills to help children like these and destroy these stigmas.”

Open gallery view Rafat Zrieq holding one of his portrait shots of a Holocaust survivor. Credit: Gil Eliahu

With the help of donations from several clothing companies, Zrieq organized a fashion show for the special needs children at his wife’s school. He had them pose for his camera after they were all dressed up in their new outfits and beaming in their wheelchairs. The photographs were exhibited at a popular gallery in Nazareth that drew a record number of 500 visitors on its opening day.

His next big portrait project was of black Bedouin children subjected to abuse and bodily harm because of their color. That was followed by a project devoted to Bedouin families whose homes were demolished by the Israeli government. He had the families pose outside the rubble of their homes. Dozens of photos from these three projects were exhibited last year at the Umm Al-Fahm Art Gallery – the largest platform of its kind in Israel for Arab artists.

Citing his great empathy for those who have suffered losses and undergone trauma, Heiman, his mentor, says it was only natural that Zrieq would one day turn his lens on Holocaust survivors.

“Rafat is skilled at drawing our eyes to places we would rather not see,” she says.

Outside his home, Zrieq avoids talking too much about his current project. Both his Jewish and Arab acquaintances tend to regard his newfound interest in the Holocaust with suspicion, he explains: “The Arabs accuse me of trying to suck up to the Jews, while the Jews consider this to be their story and can’t understand why an Arab would be interested in it.”

Asked how the many hours spent with Holocaust survivors has affected his outlook on life, Zrieq responds: “It has reinforced my belief that, in the end, we’re all human beings. What happened 75 years ago between Jews and Arabs in this country is over and done with, and both sides deserve blame. But there’s a new reality today, and without making any comparisons – because I don’t believe they’re appropriate – what I can say is that I never want to see another Holocaust, and I never want to see another Nakba.”