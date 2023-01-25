Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Shot After Attempted Stabbing Attack at Army Post in West Bank, IDF Says

The IDF reported no injuries to soldiers in the attempted stabbing attack near the West Bank settlement Kedumim

Yaniv Kubovich
Jack Khoury
Soldiers at the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank, in 2021.
Soldiers at the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank, in 2021.Credit: Moti Milrod
A Palestinian was "neutralized" after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack of an Israeli soldier by the northern West Bank settlement of Kedumim, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The IDF reported no injuries on the Israeli side.

Location of attempted stabbing attack in West Bank

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 20-year-old attacker - Aref Lahlouh - from the Jenin refugee camp - died after being shot by the army.

