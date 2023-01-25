Palestinian Shot After Attempted Stabbing Attack at Army Post in West Bank, IDF Says
The IDF reported no injuries to soldiers in the attempted stabbing attack near the West Bank settlement Kedumim
Soldiers at the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank, in 2021.Credit: Moti Milrod
A Palestinian was "neutralized" after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack of an Israeli soldier by the northern West Bank settlement of Kedumim, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.
The IDF reported no injuries on the Israeli side.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 20-year-old attacker - Aref Lahlouh - from the Jenin refugee camp - died after being shot by the army.
