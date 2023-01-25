Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army During West Bank Home Demolition

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the demolition. "We must destroy all terrorists' homes and deport the terrorists themselves from the country,” he said in a statement

Yaniv Kubovich
Josh Breiner
Israeli security forces demolish a Palestinian home in the West Bank, Wednesday.
Israeli security forces demolish a Palestinian home in the West Bank, Wednesday.Credit: Israeli Police Spokesperson's Department
A Palestinian was shot dead on Wednesday by Israeli security forces in the Shoafat refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The forces arrived at the camp to demolish the home of Udai Tamimi, who killed the soldier Noa Lazar at a checkpoint near the camp in October.

During the razing, the police said that masked Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs toward the Israeli forces, leaving one officer lightly injured. The police added that they identified what looked like a gunman from afar, who was "neutralized," but that it was later discovered that he was carrying a dummy weapon. The Palestinian Health Ministry later reported that a man was critically wounded by live fire in the refugee camp. Israeli forces said they also detained a suspect for questioning.

Police said some 300 officers and troops entered the Shoafat refugee camp to demolish the home of Udai Tamimi, who Israel said was behind the deadly East Jerusalem drive-by shooting at a checkpoint in October, that killed 19-year-old soldier Noa Lazar.

After the shooting, the attacker fled, sparking a weeklong manhunt and tight restrictions around Shoafat. Tamimi was eventually shot and killed after opening fire at security guards at the entrance of Maale Adumim, a sprawling Israeli settlement in the West Bank east of Jerusalem.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, welcomed the demolition. “This step is very important, but not enough at all. We must destroy all terrorists' homes and deport the terrorists themselves from the country,” he said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

