Legal Scholars Slam Netanyahu-led Plan: Israeli Democracy Must Enshrine Human Rights

The frantic pace of events is leaving the public and the justice system nearly breathless. As the Netanyahu government is advancing bills to weaken the legal system, including among other things changing the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and weakening the standing of ministers’ legal counsels, Haaretz on Tuesday revealed the second stage of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan.

At the center of this phase, planned for the next session of Knesset, will be the advancement of the Basic Law on Legislation, which is expected among other things to compromise the standing of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty.

Under the plan, a new Basic Law will state that any Basic Law previously passed on a majority of fewer than 61 Knesset Members shall lose its status as a Basic Law and become a “regular” law. Since the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty passed in the 12th Knesset by a majority of 32 Knesset Members to 21, if this article passes it will automatically become a regular law.

Concurrently, Levin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are considering passing another Basic Law pertaining to human rights, which will effectively replace the existing law whose standing as a Basic Law will be repealed.

Open gallery view High-tech workers protesting new government's proposed judicial overhaul, Tuesday. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

The Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty was passed in March of 1992, and it undergirds most of the constitutional rights existing in Israel: The right to dignity, to property, to privacy, to liberty, to enter and leave Israel. Over the years the Supreme Court has interpreted the right to dignity as including other rights: The right to equality, to self-expression, to marriage and parenthood, to freedom of conscience, to freedom of religion and from religion, to a minimal livelihood with dignity, and various aspects of social and economic rights, such as the right to an education and healthcare.

The meaning of anchoring these rights in a Basic Law means that they are superior to regular Knesset legislation, and of course to delegated legislation by the executive branch, and they limit the Knesset and executive’s ability to harm them.

In accordance, the so-called limitation clause within the Basic Law states that harming the rights deriving from it can only be done by law or explicit authorization, when the harm is consistent with the state’s values, when committed for a proper purpose, and when the harm is proportionate.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia says that under the prevailing legal state of affairs, the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty is of supreme normative status, somewhat similar to a constitution. By power of the Basic Law, Procaccia says, several human rights are bestowed with constitutional supremacy in a free system of government. “This supremacy by power of the Basic Law gives the court the power to repeal disproportionate harm to human rights by the authorities not only in regard to actions of the executive branch, but also regarding Knesset legislation,” she explains.

Procaccia further warns that “turning the Basic Law into a regular law means negation of the supremacy of human rights and subjecting them to the will of any passing government, and it also compromises the ability of the court to protect the individual or the minority from disproportionate harm to their most fundamental rights.” According to Procaccia, the harm may apply to “all aspects of life in which we have human rights: Equality and nondiscrimination, freedom of expression, private property rights, the right to privacy, to movement and the right to freedom of religion and from religion.”

She says that the proposed change will turn Israeli democracy into a “truncated democracy,” lacking “the heart and soul of democracy – human rights.” Procaccia warns that “by so doing we will regress by light years and will no longer be considered a true democracy in the family of constitutional nations.”

Open gallery view Tel Aviv Pride parade, in 2021. Credit: Guy Yechiely

The limitation clause is the most important part of the current Basic Law, as it is the foundation for the legal doctrine allowing laws to be overturned by the High Court of Justice. In a speech she gave early in the month at the Haifa Conference, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut noted that since the passage of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty till this day, for over 30 years, the Supreme Court has intervened in 21 laws or articles of laws, out of thousands of laws passed by the Knesset during that time. The language of the new law to be advanced by Levin in the second phase of his plan is not expected to include the limitation clause, thus denying the High Court Justices from relying on it to repeal laws.

Dr. Adam Shinar of Israel's Reichman University says that “as most constitutional rights are anchored in the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, or derive from it, this is the main basic law the court relies on when examining the constitutionality of laws.”

He lists High Court rulings predicated on this Basic Law, including the repealing of the Surrogacy Law which discriminated against gay couples, repealing arrangements pertaining to the duration of detention of asylum seekers at the Holot detention facility, repealing a directive allowing for the detention of a soldier for 96 hours without seeing a judge, prohibiting the construction of a private prison, repealing a directive seeking to deny vehicle owners the right to income assurance stipends, and repealing a directive allowing for discrimination between kollel (yeshivas for married men) students and academic students regarding income assurance stipends.

Shinar says that the downgrading of the status of the Basic Law to a regular law has dramatic implications. “In practice, the result will be the repealing of almost all constitutional rights enjoyed by Israeli citizens,” he says. “We all recall the uproar that followed the repealing of the right to abortions in the United States. In this regard, the planned move is more dramatic, as it repeals all constitutional rights – equality, dignity, expression, privacy, property, and on and on. After these moves, there will be no more constitutional rights in Israel.”

He says that the anchoring of rights in regular legislation, as opposed to a Basic Law, has two implications: The first is that all our constitutional rights, that formerly enjoyed normative supremacy, will lose that supremacy. These rights will no longer restrict the legislator. The second is that a regular law may be superseded by another law, which harms rights.

Shinar reminds us that as a rule, later legislation overrides earlier legislation, and specific legislation overrides general legislation. If the Basic Law is downgraded to regular status, the result is that a law passed in 2023 and harming property rights will override the general right to property legislated in 1992 in the Basic Law.

Freedom of expression in jeopardy

Criminal law is the realm in which the state, through its various enforcement agencies, applies its power in the most violent manner. Criminal investigations can, for example, entail the detention of a suspect who until then was a free person, a search of their home and effects, seizure of assets, and so on. A criminal trial may end in the revocation of a person’s liberty by the state for a long period of time, in levying fines, and other punitive measures. This is why the constitutional protection of the rights of suspects and defendants in the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty is necessary — to ensure that these powers are employed in a proportionate manner.

Prof. Yoav Sapir, Academic Director of the Taubenschlag Institute of Criminal Law at Tel Aviv University and former Chief Public Defender of Israel, says that “without such constitutional protection it will be possible, for instance, to change the law and allow for detention without establishing probable cause, or allow enforcement authorities unmonitored use of invasive means such as spyware and warrantless wiretapping.”

According to Sapir, “the most basic principles of penal laws are also in danger, such as the legality principle requiring prohibitions to be clearly worded and prohibiting retroactive punishment, the harm principle requiring that a criminal prohibition apply only to behavior that harms others, or the proportionate punishment principle prohibiting punishment disproportionate to the severity of the offense.”

Open gallery view Protester in front of the Tel Aviv District police headquarters, last year. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Sapir warns that “absent constitutional protection it will be possible, for instance, to pass criminal prohibitions limiting political opponents’ freedom of expression. In the end, we are talking about all of our most fundamental freedoms. Anyone can find themselves or their relatives a suspect.”

Dr. Yair Sagi, of Haifa University, notes that the history of the Basic Law’s passage differs from the picture painted by its opponents. “For instance, they hide the fact that it originated in a government bill to which Likud was also signed. In addition, the opponents focus on one point in the Law’s timeline – the day in mid-March, 1992, when the second and third Knesset vote were held, where the Law received a majority of 32 for to 21 against. This is problematic in many regards, for instance, in light of the amendment to the Basic Law, passed by an overwhelming majority in 1994.”

Sagi says that “the proposal to downgrade the Basic Law horrifies me.” He explains that unlike many democracies “which we all look up to, we have no impressive declaration of human rights, or anything close to it. The main bill of rights the Knesset has deigned to provide us with is the Basic Law, and even that only after decades in which it was mostly the right demanding it.

"The Basic Law is far from sufficient. It enumerates a lean list of rights – mostly the right to dignity, personal liberty, privacy, and property. But it has a critical commitment to protection – limited, as any constitutional protection – of our human dignity,” Sagi notes.

Open gallery view Prof. Yoav Sapir. Credit: Liav Peled

Prof. Sapir reminds that the first case in which a law was repealed under the Basic Law on Human Dignity was in October of 1999, when the High Court of Justice repealed the amendment to the Military Jurisprudence Law, which allowed for the detention of a soldier for 96 straight hours prior to bringing them before a judge.

The ruling was handed down in an appeal by Sagi Tzemah, who as a soldier was arrested by a military policeman, under suspicion of desertion, and the ruling stated that the law violated the right to liberty enshrined in the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty. Today, a soldier or any person may be detained for up to 24 hours, after which they must be brought before a judge.

Sapir says that “the repealing of this draconian law by the High Court of Justice is an excellent example of the importance of judicial review, and it illustrates the dangers facing us, if the Basic Law on Human Dignity is repealed or downgraded to a regular law.”

Shinar stresses that the plan to downgrade the status of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty should be seen as part of a broader move that in effect cancels judicial review by setting a designated super-majority requirement to repealing laws, and an override clause allowing the Knesset to overcome High Court decisions with a 61-vote majority. “These moves together have one objective – eliminating all checks on the power of the government and the Knesset.”

“You have no value more worthy of protection than the human dignity of any and every person,” Sagi emphasizes. “This is why Germany’s post-war constitution states in its first article that human dignity is inviolable and that it is the duty of the state’s authorities to ‘respect and protect’ it; the same constitution explicitly prohibits the amendment of this directive. The statement manifested in this prohibition is profound: Harm the directive protecting human dignity – and you’ve fundamentally changed the constitutional basis. It is no longer the same constitution.”

Sagi adds that this is precisely where the proposed downgrade in the status of the Basic Law may lead us. “It may lead to a fundamental undermining of Israel’s existing constitutional order, and truly not for the better,” he explains. “Rather than add Basic Laws recognizing additional rights to those enumerated in our lean Basic Law – rather than recognizing more rights in a constitutional document we are all endowed with by the simple virtue of existing – they’ll take this pittance away from us too.”