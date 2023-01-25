Ben-Gvir’s Plan for a National Guard Is Nothing New, and Chances of It Happening Are Slim

A plan presented by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which he says is intended to “increase governability and personal security,” is in fact an expansion of a plan initiated by his predecessor, Omer Bar-Lev, and sources versed in the details doubt the feasibility of implementing it.

Senior Finance Ministry figures said that Ben-Gvir’s intention of raising police pay by up to 40 percent “borders on fiction,” and estimated that funding such a plan will harm the police’s acquisitions budget.

In a press conference he held on Tuesday alongside Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Ben-Gvir said that professionals in his ministry and in the Police estimate that “Guardian of the Walls 2” is imminent, referring to the name given by the IDF to the Gaza war in May 2021 which led to riots in mixed cities within Israel, and called for the formation of a national guard, the "strengthening" of police, and for “doubling the manpower of the Border Police,” replete with significant pay raises for police personnel.

Open gallery view Border Police troops, in Jerusalem, in May. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Under his plan, the national guard will be based on existing Border Police forces, Border Police troops to be transferred from the West Bank, the recruitment of new police troops, as well as ten thousand volunteer troops to be recruited by a national volunteer division to be formed.

According to Ben-Gvir, his planned array will be subject to Police Commissioner Shabtai – this contrary to the articles of the coalitionary agreement he signed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which state that the national guard will be separate and independent of the Police and will be subject to Ben-Gvir himself, similar to the Prisons Service.

Ben-Gvir’s predecessor in office, Bar-Lev, and then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, advanced and approved a government resolution to establish a national guard. It was then titled the “Israeli Guard,” and was supposed to consist of several thousand volunteered to be trained by the Border Police. A senior Police figure said that over the past year the organization had planned to recruit thousands of volunteers, but managed to recruit only some 600.

Senior Police figures expressed doubt as to Ben-Gvir’s intentions of recruiting ten thousand volunteers to the national guard. “It’s chicanery,” said a police source. “It will end either in ineffectiveness or in a friendly fire incident and injured civilians. You can’t take grown people without training and put them in front of civilians in times of emergency. It could end in disaster.”

The National Security Ministry is looking into the possibility of recruiting volunteers from the HaShomer HaChadash organization, but this move is in doubt too. Many of the organization’s volunteers serve as reserve combat soldiers, and are expected to be called up for active service in emergency times. It is also unclear how the intention of allowing them to keep operational gear at home will be facilitated, how they will be trained, and what their legal powers will be.

Ben-Gvir estimated that the planned pay raises will total some billion and a half shekels, but Treasury sources estimate that the cost will be much higher, reaching at least three billion. These, they say, will come at the expense of the Police acquisition and equipment budget.

In addition, outgoing Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi also warned recently that Ben-Gvir’s intention of removing Border Police forces from the West Bank will force the IDF to recruit reserve troops to replace them, which is expected to draw internal resistance.

According to Commissioner Shabtai, the Police intend to recruit 2,200 new police personnel in the near future, and an additional 1,800 next year. But the Police is struggling mightily to draw new recruits, and has lowered admission requirements to meet its recruitment goals. 2,300 new police personnel were recruited in the past year, but most of them merely replaced some 1,500 men and women who left the force. A source at the National Security Ministry made it clear in conversation with Haaretz that recruiting 4,000 new police personnel in two years "does not constitute a buildup,” as he put it.