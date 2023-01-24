Warning of Imminent Gaza War, Ben-Gvir Calls to Reinforce Police, Launch National Guard

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday that an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "imminent", and called for reinforcing police forces and creating a national guard to operate within Israel's borders.

According to the far-right lawmaker, who spoke at a press conference alongside Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, the most common assessment by security officials is that "Guardian of the Walls 2 is imminent," referring to the name given by the IDF to the 2021 military conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

"In such a scenario there is only one solution: strengthening the police and establishing a national guard," Ben-Gvir said, ostensibly hinting that another nationwide wave of violence akin to the one experienced in Israel's mixed Jewish-Arab cities in 2021 is to be expected in case of another military conflict in Gaza.

In the plan he laid out, Ben-Gvir called for "doubling" Border Police forces, founding a national task force and a national volunteer military branch, and recruiting 10,000 soldiers.

During the press conference, Ben-Gvir was also asked about PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with King Abdullah II in Jordan earlier on Tuesday, and the two leaders' mutual agreement regarding the importance of maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount/al-Aqsa Mosque, in light of his own recent visit to the holy site which was widely perceived as being highly provocative.

"I am here to answer all those who think that being a Jew is a provocation and walking here or there is a provocation — what we need is a very strong police that will forcefully retaliate against anyone who harms Jews for being Jews," Ben-Gvir retorted.