'This Internal Struggle May Destroy Us,' Israel's President Warns

Speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday about the government plan of judiciary overhaul, President Isaac Herzog said that "The foundations of Israeli democracy, including the judiciary system, are sacred and we must protect them."

Addressing the rapidly rising tensions that stirred up mass demonstrations across the country, Herzog said that "it's permissible and adequate to criticize each of the government's branches, but it should be done in a dialogue and by listening to one another without undermining the infrastructure we've built with so much effort."

"I see the rival camps getting ready for an all-out confrontation over the image of the State of Israel, and I worry that we're facing an internal struggle that'll destroy us," Herzog added.

Herzog mentioned the necessity of "broad agreements" as "we're all facing a crucial moment which will affect the entire nation. We must come to our senses, take responsibility and protect what we've built."

Herzog's address comes a day after Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that he and the President are considering the establishment of a special committee to draft a balanced proposal for reforming the justice system.

Speaking at the beginning of a Yesh Atid party Knesset meeting, Lapid said that he hopes that the committee, which he suggested to the president, “will prevent a terrible rift in the nation and the destruction of our democracy.”

“If we want to improve and reform the heart of our system of the rule of law, those who reform it must be above all suspicion. The reform cannot be carried out by people who are under indictment and convicted. It cannot be done hastily, without checks and balances, in order to solve a political problem,” Lapid said.