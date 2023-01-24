Shas Lawmakers to Serve as Acting Health and Interior Ministers

Days after Shas chair Arye Dery was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox party revealed on Tuesday that two lawmakers will take up his ministerial positions.

Shas MKS Michael Malkieli and Yoav Ben Tzur will be appointed as acting ministers, with Malkieli will serve as acting Interior Minister along with his role as Religious Services Minister, and Ben Tzur will serve as acting Health Minister as well as Welfare and Social Affairs minister.

The new appointments were made public a day after all coalition members participated in a Shas party meeting in the Knesset and expressed full support for Dery who was fired on Sunday by Prime Minister Netanyahu “with a heavy heart”.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who also participated in the Shas party meeting, attacked the court's decision to disqualify Dery. "When the judge determines who's suitable in his eyes to be a minister according to criteria he invents, according to the opinion of a legal advisor… This isn't democracy. The rule of the judge isn't the rule of law," Levin said.