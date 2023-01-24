Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Meets King Abdullah in Jordan

The unannounced meeting comes at a tense moment in the relations between Jerusalem and Amman

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
A previous meeting between Netanyahu and Abdullah
A previous meeting between Netanyahu and Abdullah
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II on Tuesday, according to his office.

The two leaders spoke about regional issues, specifically the strategic, security and economic ties between Israel and Jordan.

Tensions between Israel and Jordan have been running high since Netanyahu returned to power last month. His national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound, prompting accusations that the far-right minister is undermining the longstanding religious status-quo at the Jerusalem holy site.

Last week, Israeli police officers held up the Jordanian ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday in Jerusalem, leading Majali to leave in protest. Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's ambassador in Amman immediately after the incident to protest Israel's conduct at the holy site.

