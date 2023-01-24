Lapid: Herzog to Launch Committee That Will Draw Up a Proposal for Legal System Reform

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that President Isaac Herzog is considering establishing a committee to draft a balanced proposal for reforming the justice system.

Lapid said that he hopes that the committee, which he suggested to the president, “will prevent a terrible rift in the nation and the destruction of our democracy.”

“If we want to improve and reform the heart of our system of the rule of law, those who reform it must be above all suspicion. The reform cannot be carried out by people who are under indictment and convicted. It cannot be done hastily, without checks and balances, in order to solve a political problem,” said Lapid at the beginning of a Yesh Atid party Knesset meeting.

Herzog responded saying that he is “continuing with constant efforts, with all the relevant parties, in order to create a comprehensive, attentive and respectful dialogue and discussion, in the hope of reaching as broad an understanding as possible," and prevent a constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yariv Levin met on Monday with Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in her office. This is the second meeting between the two since Hayut spoke out against Levin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reforms and calling it "a plan to crush the justice system." Hayut's office stated that the two meet regularly every week to discuss current issues and that "there is no discussion of the [judicial reform] plan."

During the press conference in which he presented the plans, Levin laid out several legislative steps, including strengthening the authority of politicians regarding the selection committee for justices and passing a clause that would let a Knesset majority override Supreme Court rulings.

What Levin’s plan would do is give the smallest possible majority in the Knesset – 61 lawmakers out of 120 – the power to then override the Supreme Court and reinstate the annulled legislation.

Levin also wants to turn the legal advisers who serve Israel’s government ministries from professional appointees who report to the attorney general into political appointments totally controlled by ministers.

Over 130,000 people participated on Saturday in the nationwide demonstrations against the plan to weaken the justice system. The steps presented by Levin aroused criticism from senior legal experts, including former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, who described Levin’s plan as a “clear and tangible danger to Israeli democracy.” He said that “If these plans are implemented we will have a formal democracy, without balances. We will actually have only one branch of government, and that is not democracy.”

Former attorneys general and former state prosecutors disseminated a manifesto this month which says that they were shocked to learn the details of the plan, and that they are convinced that “it doesn’t herald an improvement in the system but threatens to destroy it.”

Yesterday Haaretz published the next phases of Netanyahu and Levin’s plan to weaken the justice system. Among other things, there is a plan to undermine the status of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, to change the legislation process of Basic Laws so that passing them will be more difficult, to narrow the right to petition the High Court against government decisions, and to split the responsibilities of the attorney general.