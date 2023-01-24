Israel's Knesset Passes Law Permitting Netanyahu to Bring New Lawmakers Into Parliament

The Knesset passed an amendment on Monday that expands the ability of parties to free up Knesset seats for new lawmakers through the resignation from parliament of the party's Knesset members who are also cabinet ministers.

The amendment to what is commonly referred to as the Norwegian law, due to similar legislation in Norway, passed by a vote of 65 to 18. With the passage of the amendment, a party with more than 18 Knesset members can now have up to a third of its faction resign, so long as the resigning Knesset members are cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party initiated the amendment and according to sources in the party, one of the aims of the change was to remove Knesset members from its faction who might oppose legislation that would benefit Netanyahu in the criminal corruption trial currently proceeding against him. Such legislation might include the repeal of the criminal offense of fraud and breach of trust with which the prime minister is charged or a law that would bar a sitting prime minister from facing a criminal trial.

Up to now, the maximum number of resignations according to the law for any parliamentary faction was five members. In another change, the amendment now also permits the resignation from parliament of cabinet members from factions with three or fewer members.

The principle behind the law is to permit cabinet members to resign their cabinet seats to allow them to focus their time on their ministerial responsibilities – handing their seat to the next person on the party's election slate.

Prior to the final vote on the expansion of the Norwegian law, Gur Bligh, the legal adviser to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, noted that this was the fourth time in which the Norwegian law was being amended.

"It's appropriate to legislate constitutional arrangements of principle in a general, forward-looking manner and without it being immediately applied," he said. The Israel version of the legislation, he noted, is "different from the comparable arrangement in Norway or other countries, where it involves a situation in which all of the cabinet ministers are required to resign from parliament as part of the principle of separation of powers between the executive branch and the legislature.

Likud has the largest Knesset faction, with 32 seats, and can now have up to 10 of its cabinet members resign to free up seats for new Knesset members. The Finance Ministry estimates that the amendment to the law will cost the Treasury 8.5 million shekels ($2.4 million) a year.