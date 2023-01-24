Hundreds of Israeli High-tech Workers Protest Netanyahu Gov't's Judicial Overhaul

Employees at several Israeli high-tech companies and startups began a one-hour strike on Tuesday, protesting the Netanyahu government's plan to significantly weaken Israel's judiciary.

The "warning strike" began at 11:00, with hundreds of people taking part in a demonstration being held in the Sarona complex in Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of high-tech workers take part in a protest in central Tel Aviv.

Earlier this week, companies informed their employees that they could participate in the protest. Among the companies that announced they would allow their workers to strike are Natural Intelligence, Redis, Lemonade, INX, Hello Heart, Wiz, Cheq, Active Implants, Algosec, Forter, Cheetah Technologies, Luminescent, HoneyBook, The End, Meat., Piggy, Track160.

“This Tuesday, at 11:00 A.M., there will be an hour-long strike/demonstration by organizations and companies, including employees of hi-tech companies in the Sarona complex. As a company, we will allow employees who wish to do so to take part in the strike/demonstration - each person according to their conscience and views," one employer wrote in a message to employees.

The measures announced by the high-tech companies are much less bombastic than the wording of the statements published by the headquarters of the “The Fight Against the Coup D’etat” on Sunday.

The headquarters announced that “this coming Tuesday, high-tech workers and more than 130 businesses and companies will hold a shutdown lasting several hours as a warning to the Israeli government.”

There is a gap between this announcement and the actual steps taken by the hi-tech companies themselves, who are not holding an actual strike.

Protests have been organized across Israel over the past three weeks, following the government’s judicial overhaul plan. On Saturday, over 100,000 people participated in the main demonstration held in Tel Aviv, according to police, while thousands more protested in Haifa, Be'er Sheva, Herzilya and Rosh Pina.