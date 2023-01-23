Jordanian Court Orders Israel to Pay $500,000 Compensation to Man Wounded by Embassy Guard

The Israeli embassy in Amman was ordered to compensate a man who was shot by an embassy guard in 2017, Jordanian media outlets reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the embassy will be required to pay $500,000 to Maher Fares Ibrahim, who was shot and wounded in the incident in July 2017.

Maher was delivering furniture to the guard's home in the capital, when the embassy guard killed two Jordanians - Muhammad Al-Jawawdeh and Bashar Al-Hamarneh - following a violent dispute between the sides.

The guard at the Israeli Embassy in Amman was stabbed by a Jordanian carpenter who was installing furniture in his apartment near the embassy compound. The Israeli security officer, who was lightly wounded in the incident, shot and killed the attacker. His landlord, who was also present during the incident, was also wounded during the incident and later died of his wounds.

At the time, the Jordanian authorities allowed the guard to leave Jordan after interrogating him.

Monday's ruling comes after Ibrahim has filed a lawsuit against the embassy, demanding compensation for material and moral damages sustained following his injury by the Israeli guard.