'Unjustifiable Killing,' Army Report Says on Palestinian Shot by Soldiers

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man earlier this month, but an investigation by the army uncovered significant gaps between versions of events given by the soldiers involved.

The IDF's initial report stated that 45-year-old Ahmed Kahla, a father of four, arrived by car at a military post near the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, and began throwing stones. After which it was said that he approached the soldiers at the post with a drawn knife.

The army later changed its version of events and claimed that the soldiers called for Kahla to stop and used tear gas when he refused their order. After refusing to exit his vehicle, the army said that a confrontation ensued, and that he tried to steal a weapon from a soldier and was then shot.

Open gallery view Ahmad Kahla

Ziad, Ahmed's brother, strongly rejected the IDF's claim that Ahmed intended to harm the soldiers arguing that he was shot for no reason. According to Ziad, Ahmed worked as an electrical contractor and left the town of Ramon towards the village of Jobar where he stopped to help a car stuck near the side of the road.

"For some reason, an argument with soldiers began there," Ziad said. "One of them threw a stun grenade at him, or something else that exploded next to him, and then an argument began between him and the soldiers that also included pushing, and the soldiers shot him to death," Ziad added.

In spite of this initial report, the findings of the investigation by the Binyamin Brigade commander, Col. Eliav Elbaz, that were first published by Kan 11 broadcaster on Sunday, found that the soldiers acted with a severe lack of judgement.

The conclusion of the investigation will be delivered in the upcoming days to the Head of Central Command, Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, who is expected to release the investigation’s final conclusions. These will include the measures to be taken against the soldiers involved.

The investigation further shed light on the fact that this was not the first incident involving soldiers serving in the 92nd Battalion. Recently, one of their deputy company commanders was suspended and a commander jailed after troops under their command erroneously shot at a settlement security coordinator who had been called in to help deal with Palestinians throwing stones on Highway 60.

Military sources expect that Gen. Fuchs will also look into more senior officers within the unit in his investigation. They expect him to put an emphasis on the lack of professionalism and disciplinary problems in a number of incidents involving the brigade.

Hagar Shezaf and Jack Khoury contributed to this report.