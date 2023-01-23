Haaretz - back to home page
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Israel on Monday

Antony Blinken will be the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel since the new government was sworn in

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after a roundtable discussion with leaders from the Ukrainian diaspora, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago, Illinois, in January.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after a roundtable discussion with leaders from the Ukrainian diaspora, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago, Illinois, in January.Credit: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel next Monday to meet with Israeli leaders.

He will be the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel since the new government was sworn in on December 29. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog last week.

In his meeting with Netanyahu to prepare for Blinken's arrival, Sullivan brought up the new government's plans to change the judiciary. They and other senior officials discussed Iran's nuclear program, contacts with the Palestinians and the next moves to expand the Abraham Accords.

The visit, which maintained a low media profile, was intended to refresh relations with the new government against the background of the extreme positions of its senior officials.

