The ultra-Orthodox Resistance to anti-Racist Teacher Training Programs

The Education Ministry is trying, so far without success, to adapt directives mandating the introduction of anti-racist, pro-coexistence studies in Israel’s teacher training programs for Haredim by receiving approval from ultra-Orthodox rabbis.

Haredi education programs have been notably unresponsive to instructions requiring the universal adoption of these programs. Sources familiar with the matter say the likelihood of their implementation is even smaller under the new right-wing government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sources in the ministry say that while colleges that train teachers for the government's religious and nonreligious school networks are introducing the program, if only in part, most Haredi teachers’ seminaries avoid the topics of promoting coexistence and preventing racism. The ministry refused to comment on the issue, saying only that it is “working toward issuing the director-general’s memorandum shortly, in cooperation with all the relevant entities.”

Open gallery view Students outside a seminary, in 2020. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In November 2021 the ministry’s teaching staff division published an extraordinary memorandum on the issue, specifying that all teacher-training schools must create a program to advance the goals of coexistence, focusing on the creation of a space in which various communities can meet and based on “democratic principles of equality, tolerance, social justice, mutual respect, liberty, free expression, cultural pluralism and solidarity among all human beings.”

In July 2022 the ministry adopted the recommendations of a public committee, according to which education for coexistence must be integrated into education systems for all communities, including those for Haredim.

Last November, the ministry’s director general, Dalit Stauber, issued another special memorandum on the topic, requiring all teacher-training institutions to teach for coexistence and against racism "as a central value in the act of education.”

Whereas the country’s academic teaching colleges are under the supervision of the Council for Higher Education in Israel, Haredi teacher-training programs are supervised and funded by the Education Ministry.

According to various sources, this supervision is largely a sham. “In the many discussions held in the ministry, it was clear that Haredi education, including its teacher training institutions, shouldn't be exempted from the fight against racism and the promotion of coexistence,” says a source who participated in the discussions.

“On the other hand, since the Haredi institutions are more attentive to [the community’s] rabbis, there was also an understanding that the introduction should be very slow and cautious,” the source added.

According to a different source in the ministry, while the Haredi teachers’ colleges get their funding from the ministry, “We've very little influence on the content taught in them. As in other areas related to the Haredim, we've created extraterritorial enclaves.” Sources privy to the details told Haaretz that efforts to gain the rabbis’ support for the issue have not progressed.

This year some 6,300 students, around three-quarters of them female, are enrolled in Israel’s 34 Haredi teachers’ colleges. Education Ministry officials refused to reply to questions from Haaretz about their adoption of anti-racist, pro-coexistence messaging. Teachers at Haredi teachers’ seminaries say the topics are rarely discussed, especially when framed in the above language.

“It's not customary to use terms like ‘democracy’ or ‘equal rights’. Instead, they speak of ‘becoming acquainted with Israeli society,’ but without arranging meetings with different groups together,” says a woman who teaches at several Haredi seminaries. “It’s unacceptable. Any change is a very subtle movement,” she added.

“There's no chance of introducing topics that are seen as leftist or universal,” said a different lecturer. “It'll only create resistance and damage.”

Open gallery view Young pupils in the city of Bnei Brak, in 2021. Credit: Nir Keidar

According to him, “The only way to promote such processes is with Haredi professionals who'll gradually develop a Haredi narrative, one that'll begin, for example, with the recognition of additional groups in Israeli society. This should be the first floor, on top of which it may be possible to promote tolerance.” Implementation, he says, will depend on the leadership at each institution.

Another source further told Haaretz that the absence of resources and personnel in the Education Ministry professional units that deal with Haredi education is an additional obstacle. The coalition agreements increased allocations to Haredi institutions, but also reduced the ministry’s supervision of and involvement with them. The end result is heightened Haredi economic and curricular autonomy.

“For a democratic state to continue to exist as such, it must educate for democratic values,” said to Haaretz Naomi Beyth-Zoran, director of the education department at the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

Beyth-Zoran said that Israel’s system of separate school networks for different populations, “makes it very difficult to impart ‘core studies’ of democratic values, but this mustn't be used as a reason to deepen polarization and racism.”

“The approach underlying anti-racism education is based on universal values of equality and respect, which are anchored in the state education law. It's the duty of the Education Ministry, and the right of every student, to adhere to and promote these values. The separate streams of education cannot, and mustn't, be an excuse for waiving their implementation in any educational institutions in Israel,” Beyth-Zoran added.