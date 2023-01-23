Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Tel Aviv Will See Two Protests This Weekend Against Gov’t’s Anti-judiciary Moves

The Movement for Quality Government announced that, similar to Saturday night’s demonstration, it will hold a separate protest at Habima Square

Bar Peleg
Bar Peleg
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Demonstrators in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Demonstrators in Tel Aviv on Saturday.Credit: Moti Milrod
Bar Peleg
Bar Peleg

Organizers of the demonstrations against the Israeli government’s efforts to weaken the judicial system will hold two separate protests in Tel Aviv this weekend, just as they did last Saturday night.

Officials in the organizations leading the protests also said that they intend to ramp up activities and not to suffice with the main protest. A number of sources familiar with the groups said that they plan to block major traffic arteries and to call for a general strike. “We'll sharpen the tone and create an escalation,” one of the protest organizers said. Anti-government protests are also slated for Haifa, Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva and other localities.

On the same issue, a host of high-tech companies and start-ups announced on Sunday night that they would let their employees participate in a one-hour strike on Tuesday morning as part of the struggle against the government’s assault on the judicial system.

The hi-tech protest movement has been organizing in the past few weeks. Its representatives also participated in the anti-government demonstrations in Tel Aviv, after officially joining the headquarters of the struggle that organizes the demonstrations.

Some of the companies that will allow employees to strike and demonstrate include: Natural Intelligence, Redis, Lemonade, INX, Hello Heart, Wiz, Cheq, Active Implants, Algosec, Forter, Cheetah Technologies, Luminescent, HoneyBook, The End, Meat., Piggy, Track160.

The strike is planned to take place for an hour at 11:00 in the morning during which a demonstration will be held in the Sarona complex in which other organizations and businesses will participate. Companies informed their employees that they could participate in the protest according to their conscience. Additionally, high-tech entrepreneurs have begun raising capital to fund the struggle.

Police officials estimated that over 100,000 people participated in the main demonstration in Tel Aviv against the government’s judicial overhaul plan. The police also announced that over 6,000 people had protested in Haifa, 1,500 in Be’er Sheva, thousands opposite the President’s Residence in Jerusalem and hundreds in Herzliya and Rosh Pina.

Sagi Cohen contributed to this article.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile