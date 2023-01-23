Study Says Weakening the Judiciary Could Put Foreign Investment at Risk

Fears of the potential consequences of the judicial overhaul led by the Netanyahu government has led to growing social protests, manifesting in demonstrations, petitions, and letters representing various industries, including high-tech workers, lawyers, and business executives. The protest is also heard in warnings about the economic implications of the planned legislation, which includes the weakening of judicial review, a complete takeover of the judicial selection process by politicians, and eliminating the status of legal counsels at government ministries, who ensure that ministry policies are legal.

The main concern of people in the financial and business world is that the strengthening of the executive and legislative branches, alongside a weakening of the judicial branch, will have severe economic ramifications, such as a drop in Israel’s credit rating and a decrease in foreign investments. This fear is based on what has happened in countries where judicial review was weakened by the government.

The researchers of the Israel Democracy Institute examined the implications of similar changes in Hungary, Poland, and Turkey, and concluded that the danger to Israel’s credit rating and foreign investments if the legislation is passed is very real.

The researchers, Nadav Porat Hirsch, Prof. Karnit Flug (former governor of the Bank of Israel and now deputy president of the institute) and Roe Kenneth Portal, examined what occurred in the aforementioned countries after they “suffered a retreat in the ability of the judiciary to scrutinize the executive branch.” They found that Hungary’s credit rating was lowered after this process began. In Poland, the credit rating has not risen compared to countries with similar economies. In Turkey, government interventions, including compromise to the independence of the central bank, have led to a lowered credit rating and reduced foreign investments.

The differences between the countries stem from the fact that Poland and Hungary belong to the European Union, which is able to restrain their governments, while Turkey operates without any external framework capable of blocking moves that weaken the justice system. The economic damage was therefore much more severe in Turkey. In this regard, say the authors, this is a drawback Israel shares.

“Israel also doesn’t have an international body, such as the European Union, that can impose sanctions and reduce the impact of measures promoted to harm democracy and the justice system, and thus moderate investors’ fears of the government’s policies,” the researchers write.

“Even if there is a low probability of the government pushing a radically harmful economic policy, there is a reasonable basis to think that a serious weakening of the checks and balances in the country will increase the chances of such a policy being advanced, and thus the risk for citizens and investors in the country will grow.”

When the government settles scores

The new government’s motivation to advance the judicial overhaul has nothing to do with foreign investments, and they are not why it is being promoted. As the Kohelet Forum, which is supported by American billionaires and is involved in drafting and promoting the judicial overhaul, wields great influence over the government, it’s clear that the objective is not to drive away foreign investors, but rather the contrary – to roll out a red carpet, which is supposed to counter the fear of reduced foreign investment.

But according to the authors, studies that examined the various components of liberal democracies discovered that democratic institutions have a positive effect on growth, and that countries that preserved them had more growth than those in which these institutions were weakened. Elements found to be most crucial were free and equal elections, parliamentary checks on the executive branch, and freedom of expression.

One study that examined the connection between judicial independence and other characteristics of government found that the independence of the judiciary is strongly correlated to growth.

Quality foreign investments don’t consist of money from billionaires seeking influence – through control of media and businesses dependent on the goodwill of government – but mostly of corporations seeking talents, knowledge, and creativity. These flourish under conditions of freedom, and not when the government settles scores with the judiciary or the media.

The researchers write that “the independence of the justice system helps growth due to its ability to protect contractual and property rights and to fairly adjudicate in disputes between citizens, companies, and governmental bodies. A study attempting to assess the connection between institutional arrangements and growth found that the independence of the judiciary is positively correlated with growth.

“According to this study, the judiciary is a sort of mechanism enabling the economic system to operate without fear of the sovereign’s arbitrary power. Although the state is powerful enough to change the rules of the game suddenly and opportunistically, an independent judiciary can maintain consistent and stable rules of play even in the face of frequent policy changes.”

Billionaires may be complacent in the face of the government’s excess power, at least as long as Benjamin Netanyahu is Prime Minister and Bezalel Smotrich is Finance Minister. But power can change hands and so can its positions – and then they, too, will need a strong judiciary to protect them from the government’s mighty force.

The researchers also quote a study that examined the connection between judicial independence and other regime characteristics, finding that in countries that enjoy extensive checks and balances between the branches of government, the judiciary is more independent, and that the judiciary’s de-facto independence is strongly correlated to growth.

The study further finds that in parliamentary systems (such as Israel’s) an independent judiciary positively impacts the GDP by around one percent a year, compared to a judiciary that is not independent (the researchers note that the number of relevant countries examined was too small to indicate clear correlation in this resolution.)

Appetites may grow

In countries like Hungary and Turkey, according to the researchers, the harm to investments and credit rating is also connected to the weakening of the central bank – and in Israel the government has no plan to compromise the independence of the central bank.

However, Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni has already attacked the Bank of Israel, demanding to freeze mortgage interest rates. And a Likud Knesset Member has also said that the Bank of Israel shouldn’t be setting the interest rate alone. These are comments Netanyahu wouldn’t undersign, of course, but when an atmosphere develops around increasing the government’s power and weakening institutions, such as the justice system and legal counsels, media, and trade unions – appetites may grow.

This is also the main problem with the judicial reform led by Netanyahu through Justice Minister Yariv Levin: It includes many components and each of them is a heavy sledgehammer to the systems of checks and balances between the government and the judiciary. According to Flug, “One can say that each component on its own won’t bring the justice system down, but when you examine the totality of the steps, especially since we don’t have a constitution, this is an undermined democracy.

“The main fear is not economic, but the kind of regime we want to live under. These moves increase risks for the economy, at a time when interest rates are rising anyway, and investors are becoming more selective. The problem isn’t the hot money that comes and goes quickly, but the long-term investments.”