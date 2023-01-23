Settler Illegally Cultivating Plot of West Bank Land in Area With No Israeli Presence

An Israeli settler has begun cultivating a plot of land measuring approximately 130 dunams on the outskirts of Ramallah without a permit, in an area that previously had no settler presence.

The land is adjacent to the separation barrier, and Israelis can only reach it by passing through Palestinian villages.

The plot was allocated to the settlement of Ofra for agricultural purposes about 25 years ago, but the Civil Administration informed the settlement last July that the allocation had been canceled.

Ofra was founded in 1975 on private Palestinian land, upon which a Jordanian military base had been built. In light of the fact that the settlement was surrounded by Palestinian land, already in 1980 a ministerial committee discussed the need to find additional land for the settlement's agricultural needs. At the time, they located around 340 dunams near the Atarot airport. The commissioner for government property manages these “Jewish lands” lands, so-called because they were Jewish-owned prior to 1948.

According to documents viewed by Haaretz, in 1997 the commissioner for government property allocated 131 dunams from this area to the World Zionist Organization, which then turned it over to Ofra. In 2019, the settlement allocated the land to one of its residents, Assaf Shapira, who is the one who now developing it for agricultural use. While the Civil Administration said that the allocation had been canceled, Shapira said that no one informed him of it.

Speaking with Haaretz, Shapira said he is working on clearing the plot of waste which he said had piled up – work which he sought a permit for. He intends to grow olive and cherry trees there, he said, claiming that he had planted olive trees before, which Palestinians uprooted.

Some Civil Administration officials had recommended permitting the work on the plot, before the allocation was rescinded, but the government property commissioner did not approve it in the end.

“I had the privilege to return to the land after 75 years,” Shapira said. “This is land that lay fallow, on which people dump garbage, and I had the privilege to stop that.” He asserted that the work he was doing “benefits the Palestinians more than the settlers because there are no settlers in the area.”

Local Palestinian residents say the heavy vehicles being used to prepare the land pass through the Al-Jib checkpoint, which is officially open only to Palestinians. No permit was given to pass through it to work the land. Still, people can typically pass through the checkpoint into the West Bank freely, and only those seeking to travel the opposite way into Israel encounter problems.

The heavy equipment could also go through the Qalandiya checkpoint, but doing so would still require traveling through Palestinian villages. After the work began, the Qalandiya village council warned in an announcement that it would report to the Palestinian Authority any Palestinians found working at the site. Last Friday, dozens of Palestinians demonstrated against the work there, and they intend on returning to protest every Friday.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories stated: “The Civil Administration didn’t approve the works cited in your request for comment. The matter will be investigated and will be handled in accordance with enforcement authorities.”

Dror Etkes, the founder of Kerem Navot, a civil society organization which monitors Israeli settlements, told Haaretz that “Ofra’s settlers waited four decades before taking control of these lands. The timing isn’t a coincidence and reflects the spirit of the sixth Netanyahu government.

“It’s an apartheid government that will continue to act in full force in this enterprise which seeks to make the West Bank and its residents work for the benefit of a violent minority of settlers,” he said.