Netanyahu Overrules Culture Ministry's Attempt to Defund 'Israeli Shabbat' Program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the continuation of government-funded cultural activities in Israel’s periphery on Shabbat, after a decision to halt them by Culture Minister Miki Zohar sparked pushback among both the secular and ultra-Orthodox public.

Explaining the Culture and Sports Ministry's abrupt policy shift according to which municipalities are not permitted to hold free or subsidized activities and events on Shabbat, Zohar said the program discriminated “against the Shabbat observant public” and was not consistent with “maintaining the status quo.”

The argument engendered pushback even from strictly orthodox supporters of gender-segregated public events.

“What is it good for, why impose it on the secular?” Yanki Farber, a correspondent for the ultra-Orthodox news site Behadrei Haredim, asked Zohar on Twitter.

“We are kosher Shabbat-keepers who want segregation at events, we ask that they give us the option to do so, that's it. Why is it good to impose a way of life on secular people? This way the polarization will only increase," Farber tweeted. "It is possible to take care of the Shabbat observant public without interfering in the lives of the secular ones. This is a Jewish state, not a halakhic state.”

“I am pained by each and every Jew that does not observe the sabbath. In my utopia, all Jews keep Shabbat willingly and happily. But is this what is needed now above all - poking a finger in the eye of the country's non-religious citizens?” Arieh Erlich, the editor of the ultra-Orthodox magazine Mishpacha asked on Twitter.

Secular and moderate religious Israelis also expressed outrage.

“This is not a halakhic state but a Jewish and democratic one,” National Unity MK and former Immigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata echoes on Twitter, noting that “there is no charge on Saturday so as not to discriminate against those who observe the Sabbath.”

Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon retweeted a meme with Minister Zohar’s face and the phrase “preserving Shabbat takes precedence over life,” a reworking of the phrase “saving life takes precedence over Shabbat.”

Accusing Zohar of “harming the public without any logic or need,” Labor MK Naama Lazimi charged him with canceling the program “on the grounds that the Bennett government did it,” which Zohar himself tweeted, when it had actually been implemented during a previous Netanyahu administration.

Even Tuvia Smotrich, the brother of religious hardliner and Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich came out against the move, tweeting: “What is this good for? Give people the freedom to spend Saturday as they wish!”

“Iran is here,” responded former IDF foreign media spokesman Ltc. (Res.) Peter Lerner while Prof. Hagai Levine, the chairman of the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians called the move “an anti-Israeli, anti-Jewish and anti-cultural decision.”

Noting that Zohar had served as coalition chair when the now-cancelled project was initiated, Tani Frank, director of the Judaism and State Policy Center at the Jerusalem-based Shalom Hartman Institute, pointed out that “the Ministry of Culture has always funded and subsidized cultural events on Shabbat” and that Zohar had taken action against an initiative specifically meant to serve both secular and religious Israelis.

On Sunday evening, Yitzchak Goldknopf, the chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party welcomed Zohar’s decision to halt government-funded cultural activities on Shabbat, declaring that the move showed his willingness to “stand by Shabbat and its observance.”

The United Torah Judaism party, which is an integral part of the coalition, has demanded a number of changes to the government’s approach to the sabbath. Earlier this month, Goldknopf issued a statement to Transportation Minister Miri Regev condemning rail work that is carried out on Shabbat and demanded its immediate halt, stating that work on Shabbat violates coalition agreements between the ultra-Orthodox parties and Likud.

"We won't be able to put up with this situation. I ask for your urgent intervention in this matter,” Goldknopf said.

Before becoming United Torah Judaism chair, Goldknopf was known for leading efforts like the Shefa Shuk supermarket chain boycott (because its owner, Dudi Weissman, operated the non-kosher AM:PM chain of markets on Saturdays), and his fights over the years to prevent El Al from flying on Shabbat.

Work on Shabbat, and particularly infrastructure work, has been a thorny issue for the ultra-Orthodox parties, and has sparked coalition crises in the past.

The coalition agreements between UTJ and Likud signed last month state that “a representative of the Chief Rabbinate shall regularly attend meetings of the committee for granting Shabbat work permits – and all national government projects, in connection with the observance of Shabbat and Jewish law.”