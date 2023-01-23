Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Man Suspected of Impersonating the Secretary-general of France's Elysee Palace

The suspect was posing as Elysee Palace's secretary general in an attempt to defraud European ambassadors. An undercover investigation is being conducted on the subject in response to a request from the French police

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Seals of European principalities discovered at the suspect's residence in Netanya, on Monday.
Seals of European principalities discovered at the suspect's residence in Netanya, on Monday.Credit: Israel Police
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

A man in his 40s was detained on Monday by Israeli police following suspicion that he attempted to defraud ambassadors by posing as the secretary-general of the Elysee Palace, the home and office of the President of France.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by the police's anti-fraud unit - Lahav 433.

According to police, the French authorities requested that Israel open an investigation roughly two months ago, after receiving information that the suspect had made contact with ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives of European countries. He impersonated a French official over the phone, and used a special computer software to perpetrate the fraud.

The suspect was arrested in the coastal city of Netanya, which has a large population of immigrants from France. An investigation has been launched at the unit's office and the man has been detained for questioning. During a search of the suspect's house, police discovered seals of European principalities, believed to have been used for impersonation and fraud purposes.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile