Israeli Man Suspected of Impersonating the Secretary-general of France's Elysee Palace

A man in his 40s was detained on Monday by Israeli police following suspicion that he attempted to defraud ambassadors by posing as the secretary-general of the Elysee Palace, the home and office of the President of France.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by the police's anti-fraud unit - Lahav 433.

According to police, the French authorities requested that Israel open an investigation roughly two months ago, after receiving information that the suspect had made contact with ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives of European countries. He impersonated a French official over the phone, and used a special computer software to perpetrate the fraud.

The suspect was arrested in the coastal city of Netanya, which has a large population of immigrants from France. An investigation has been launched at the unit's office and the man has been detained for questioning. During a search of the suspect's house, police discovered seals of European principalities, believed to have been used for impersonation and fraud purposes.