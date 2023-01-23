Israel's AG Denies Considering Declaring Netanyahu Unfit for Office

Israel's Attorney General on Monday issued a letter addressing coalition heads, saying that "contrary to what is claimed in the media, I never held discussions regarding the prime minister's incapacitation," in response to the coalitions heads' claim that such a move would "amount to declaring a coup."

In a letter issued on Monday and signed by the heads of the coalition parties, the lawmakers claimed that Gali Baharav-Miara hasn't denied publications in the media claiming that she was holding discussions about the possibility of incapacitating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We see such discussions, if they are indeed being held, an attempt at a coup that is clearly illegal," they wrote.

On Sunday, Haaretz reported that Baharv-Miara will consider declaring Netanyahu unfit for office due to a conflict of interest owing to his ongoing criminal trial.

Jurists have told Haaretz that the more the prime minister’s conflict of interest intensifies due to the trial, the greater the chance that the AG will force him to suspend himself from office.

The possibility of this scenario comes as the attorney general had to remind Netanyahu last week that he is still bound by the conflict of interest arrangement he signed three years ago, which applies to his current legal situation.

This means that Netanyahu is barred from making judicial appointments, or getting involved in legislative matters that may impact his ongoing trial. Netanyahu signed the arrangement three years ago when the attorney general at the time, Avichai Mandelblit, drew up the arrangement in order to prevent Netanyahu from being declared unfit for office.