Israel Police Say Presidential Adviser Interfering in Attempted Murder Case Against Son

An adviser employed by the President’s Residence has been obstructing an investigation into his 16-year-old son, who is suspected of attempting to murder someone in a town near Jerusalem earlier this month, Israeli police say.

Police suspect the father of giving his son a false alibi by saying he was with him when the murder occurred. Additionally, they say, he spoke with the judge who presided over the teen’s bail hearing. Police have not yet summoned the adviser for questioning.

According to several law enforcement sources, the adviser used his job title and his position as someone close to President Isaac Herzog to threaten the officers investigating the case, and together with other relatives also interfered with the officers who searched his home while proclaiming his title.

The boy’s name cannot be published because he is a minor. Consequently, neither can the father’s name or exact job title, since it could identify him.

The attempted murder occurred on the night of Friday, January 13, when several 16-year-old boys got into a fight with a group of young men who came to their town by car, police said. They suspect the adviser’s son of repeatedly stabbing a 20-year-old man with a utility knife while his friends kicked the man. The man collapsed and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

After arresting two other minors on suspicion of involvement in the incident, police came to arrest the adviser’s son, considered the main suspect. Law enforcement sources said that when they arrived at the boy’s home his parents and other relatives interfered with their search, with the adviser blocking officers from searching with his own body.

Later, after the son's arrest, his parents came to the police station, yelled at the officers and demanded that the investigation be closed. Several sources said the father repeatedly yelled “Do you know who I am?” and then stated his job title.

Both the adviser and his wife said their son was with them at home when the stabbing occurred. But the sources said police have evidence that he was in the vicinity of the brawl when it happened.

The judge at the bail hearing allowed the mother to represent her son in that proceeding, though police said having the mother simultaneously serve as his alibi and as his lawyer presents a problem. Moreover, the sources said, the father – who is also familiar with the legal system – spoke with the judge before one of the hearings without a police representative present.

The prosecution is expected to decide soon whether to charge the teen with attempted murder or some other crime.

“The father’s conduct, in repeatedly mentioning his job title and his closeness to the president, was an attempt to obstruct the investigation into this case, in which a man was almost murdered,” one law enforcement source said. “Not only did he interfere with the police officers, but he strove to intimidate everyone involved in the case.”

Asked to comment on these allegations, the adviser accused police of slandering him in retaliation for his having filed a complaint against the investigators with the Justice Ministry department that investigates police misconduct, known by its Hebrew acronym Mahash.

“The police came to our home and descended on my son like thugs as he slept, cuffing his hands and legs and severely traumatizing him,” the adviser said. “Only after I filed a complaint against the investigators with Mahash did they decide to arrest him again, on more serious suspicions. The police broke the law, used violence and arrested the boy without presenting a warrant.”

He also denied obstructing the investigation. “I never presented myself as an employee of the President’s Residence, aside from at the hospital, where I was asked about my job and answered to show that we are a normal family,” he said.

“It’s a libel that I spoke with the judge,” he added. “And a boy’s mother has the right to represent him; doing so is no crime. They’re looking for stories about me because I complained to Mahash. To this day, they haven’t summoned me to give a statement.”

He also reiterated his son’s alibi. “When the incident began, my wife and I were with my son at home. I heard shouting outside and my son wanted to go out, so I accompanied him. We saw a car belonging to security or the police and after being told that there had been a fight, we returned home.”

“We completely reject the claims made by the main suspect’s father,” Police said in a statement. “The one suspected of violence during the incident is the suspect, and the ones who cursed the police officers were his parents. The officers acted professionally to arrest the suspect and other people involved and carry out all the activities needed for an investigation that is still in process.

“These attempts to create a warped picture of reality about this case of severe violence won’t deter the police from doing their job,” the statement continued.

The President’s Residence said the incident “has no connection whatsoever” to the residence; the suspect is merely a relative of someone employed there. “The President’s Residence trusts the law enforcement authorities to do their work faithfully,” its statement added. “We stress that until the reporter contacted us, no official at the President’s Residence was even aware of this.”