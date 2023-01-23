Despite Video Evidence, Police Close Case Against Cop Suspected of Shooting Israeli Arab

Israel’s Justice Ministry’s police misconduct unit announced on Thursday that it was closing an investigation for lack of evidence into a 2021 shooting of an Arab resident of Jaffa, apparently with a sponged-tipped bullet fired by the police.

The decision to close the case came despite video footage of the incident, which took place during disturbances in Jaffa against the backdrop of the war that Israel fought with Hamas and its allies in Gaza in May of that year, a war known in Israel as Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The video footage was taken by the purported victim, Ibrahim Suri, who was filming police on the street in his Ajami neighborhood. The footage includes the soundtrack of the verbal exchange between Suri and the police and the sound of gunfire.

In a letter to Suri, the police misconduct unit wrote that following consideration of the evidence and the circumstances of the case, it was decided to close the investigation for lack of evidence, after concluding that the prospect of obtaining a conviction against a police officer at the scene was small.

The incident occurred on May 13, 2021, while Suri was sitting on the balcony of his home amid clashes between Jews and Arabs after Jews came to the mainly Arab neighborhood seeking a confrontation. Suri filmed footage of six policemen on the street, one of whom is heard on the video asking another policeman, “What is he pointing at us?”

Suri is then heard responding, “What? Aren’t I allowed to film? Do you want to shoot me? Shoot, please, shoot.”

The sound of a shot is heard immediately following that, after which Suri is heard screaming. Eight seconds later another shot is heard.

Suri was then taken from Jaffa, the southern portion of the joint Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality, to Wolfson Medical Center with serious wounds to his face and a fractured jaw, as well a broken teeth and cuts around his mouth. He was later transferred to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer for rehabilitation.

“To this day, I’m suffering from the injury,” he told Haaretz. “I’ve been traumatized ever since. I’m not able to go to a dentist to repair [the teeth] because I’m afraid. I’ve begun taking pills and since then, I’ve been receiving mental health counseling.”

Suri said that he had expected that the police would not be charged and that the case would be closed. “Because harming Arabs in this country is allowed, no one would be punished for shooting [an Arab] citizen in his own house in the face,” he said.

“It’s inconceivable that police officers were filmed from close up with my camera [yet] the police misconduct unit decided to closed the case claiming a lack of evidence. What more evidence do they need?” he asked. “I will pursue this case until they punish the policemen, and I’ll file my own case against them.”

During Israel’s was with Gaza, Israel saw widespread interethnic riots break out across mixed Israeli cities including Lod, Ramle, Acre, Jaffa, Jerusalem and Umm al-Fahm.

In November, Haaretz reported that over 600 people have been indicted for offenses allegedly committed during the riots, with nearly 90 percent of them being Arab, statistics from the State Prosecutor’s Office published in May 2022 reveal.