Two Days After It Was Evacuated, Jewish Settlers Attempt to Reestablish West Bank Outpost

The illegal outpost of Or Haim was evacuated on order of Israel's defense minister last week, leading to accusations between Netanyahu government ministers

Hagar Shezaf
Settlers and Israeli security forces at the illegal outpost of Or Haim in the West Bank earlier on Sunday
Hagar Shezaf

Two days after security forces evacuated the illegal West Bank outpost of Or Haim, around 20 Israeli settlers returned to the privately held Palestinian land earlier on Sunday and erected two structures.

Police officers were called to the scene within minutes and began demolishing the buildings, and evacuating the residents from the scene while making arrests. About seven residents have been arrested so far.

The settlers, who refer to themselves as the Garin Or Haim, state that: "Unfortunately, [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant chooses to continue the policy of the previous left-wing government, which included harassment and persecution of the settlement with the aim of eliminating it - which was led by previous Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The people elected Gallant to promote right-wing policies, and now it turns out that he implements left-wing policies. We intend to continue holding on to the hill even if we are evicted again and again, even a hundred times," they said.

The order to evacuate the illegal outpost was given by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and backed by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The evacuation led to the first confrontation between minsters in Netanyahu's new government.

Gallant ordered the evacuation after ignoring the settlers demand to halt the evacuation despite Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's order to halt the evacuation of the illegal West Bank outpost that was established on privately held Palestinian land.

Smotrich, who is both the finance minister and a minister in the defense ministry in charge of the coordinating government operations in the West Bank, requested the evacuation will not be carried out until a discussion involving him will be held.

He accused Gallant for giving the order despite his directive and without consulting with him, "in contradiction to the coalition deals that form the basis for the government's existence."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated that "the government supports settlement only when it is done lawfully and in coordination with the prime minister and the security forces, which was not done in this case."

Religious Zionism government minsters boycotted Sunday morning's cabinet meeting in protest of the evacuation.

