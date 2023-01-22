Tel Aviv University Prepares for Restriction of Academic Freedom, President Says

Tel Aviv University is preparing for the possibility that attempts will be made to restrict its academic and administrative freedom, its president, Prof. Ariel Porat, said over the weekend.

In a letter to students and staff, Porat said that he supports members of the faculty and students who staged protests against the government’s plan to weaken the judicial freedom on campus last week.

“The right to demonstrate is a fundamental political right that derives from the freedom of expression, and it is important to act [on this right] and use it,” he wrote.

Porat said that he has feared for some time about the danger to the university’s academic and administrative freedom.

Open gallery view The president of Tel Aviv University, Ariel Porat, in his office in 2021. Credit: Eyal Toueg

“The fears may be unjustified, but we are preparing for them, and we will contend with the risks if they become real,” Porat wrote. “Harm to human rights, human dignity and minority rights inside the campus, as well as outside it, cannot be allowed to happen without a response.”

Porat noted that there were situations that “require a response from the university's leadership,” even if they don’t present a danger to these fundamental rights.

“There’s a point when the danger to the State of Israel’s democratic character requires a response from each one of us,” Porat said in the letter. “The ordinary rules of those holding public positions being apolitical do not hold in times of emergency. I hope that we will not reach that point.”

He added: “Any change in [Israel’s] fundamental constitutional regime, as has been proposed, needs to be undertaken gradually because even those who support change must learn that its consequences may be unexpected and undesirable. What if it becomes apparent, for example, that dispensing entirely with the reasonableness standard will harm people living in [Israel’s] geographical or social periphery, or those with disabilities or other minorities?”

Porat stressed that while he personally opposed the government’s plan to weaken the judicial system, “voices from the other side can be clearly heard on campus. You can express an opinion against the legal revolution as well as in favor of it.”

Open gallery view The student protest in Tel Aviv University last week. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In an interview with Haaretz magazine last week, Porat said in response to complaints from the faculty of Tel Aviv and other universities that administrators had avoided making their views heard regarding the government's judicial overhaul that there were good reasons for university presidents like himself to remain above partisan politics.

“Sometimes you have to do it because you’re left with no choice, but then you pay the price by becoming less effective later,” Porat explained.

“For instance, let’s say that a month from now they begin interfering with academic freedom and I go to war over it. I don’t want to be in a position where they can say, ‘The universities belong to this or that political side,' so we’re not going to listen to what they’re saying. You have to think a few steps ahead.”