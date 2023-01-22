Right-wing Israeli Nobel Laureate Slams Justice Minister's Proposed Override Clause

Prof. Yisrael (Robert) Aumann, one of the most prominent intellectuals on Israel’s political right, came out against efforts to allow the Knesset to override the High Court on Sunday, even as he endorsed other aspects of the government’s plan to neuter the judiciary.

Addressing the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, the co-winner of the 2005 Nobel Prize in Economics and a noted political hawk, told lawmakers that he was “against the Override Clause,” asserting that “just as checks and balances are needed on the judicial system, checks and balances are also needed on what the Knesset does.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has said that it intends to enact legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also intends to put an end to the reasonableness standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable — such as the recent appointment of oft-convicted Shas party leader Aryeh Dery as a cabinet minister.

"I am opposed to the fact that 61 members of the Knesset can overcome a decision of the Supreme Court,” Aumann said, describing lawmakers demand that the justices rule unanimously in order to prevent the Knesset from overturning their judgements “excessive.”

“Maybe a majority of 12” out of 15 justices would be more appropriate, he said.

Aumann - who is famous for his work on conflict and cooperation through game-theory analysis and has called for the annexation of parts of the west bank - did praise other aspects of the coalition’s proposed judicial overhaul, however, stating that it was “good that the Bar Association is being removed” from the judicial selection committee.

“Certainly the president of the Supreme Court should not be there,” he said.

Stating that he had once asked former Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak if he believed that the High Court had engaged in legislative activist, he recalled the jurist, whose judicial activism was a subject of intense criticism on the right, responding in the affirmative and stating that the Talmudic sages “were both judges and legislators.”

“I want to tell Barak today that this is true of Sages, but we are not a theocracy but a democracy. We are not a judiocracy either. The governing power is not in the hands of the court,” Aumann told the Knesset.