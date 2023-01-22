Maher Younis, a Palestinian security prisoner who was released from prison last week, was summoned Friday for questioning by Israeli police on suspicion of inciting terrorism after he was interviewed by several Arab media outlets and called for "continued resistance and unification between the Palestinian factions until the end of the occupation."

Younis, who gave the interview immediately following his release from Ketziot prison after 40 years of imprisonment, arrived independently at the police station near Haifa and was not arrested. According to his brother, Nader, the interrogation lasted about two hours, after which Younis was released without restrictions.

Open gallery view Karim and Maher Younes after being released from prison, at the village of 'Ara in northern Israel, last week. Credit: Fadi Amun

Yesterday, police detained a bus with about 20 activists from Jerusalem who were on their way to visit Younis. The activists were taken to the police station, and then released.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the two incidents yesterday, saying: "During my shift I will not allow tents, flags and terrorist celebrations." According to him, "The repeated incitement of the terrorist Maher Younis is further proof of the great importance of the death penalty law for terrorists. Until we pass this important law, we will continue to fight a stubborn war against support and incitement of terrorism."

Younis and his cousin Karim, who was released from prison two weeks ago, kidnapped and murdered the soldier Avi Bromberg in 1980. After his release from prison yesterday, Younis arrived at his home in the village of 'Ara where about two hundred people, including family members and residents, were waiting for him.

Large police forces were also stationed in the area, amid warnings against excessive celebrations. Palestinian flags were not raised at the reception for Younis, and his family even hung a sign at the entrance to the house which read: "Please do not raise the flag."

Younis was greeted with hugs and chants of "Huria" (freedom in Arabic) and his family served dates and drinks. Younis told journalists that the ban of the waving of the Palestinian flag by the police "will not prevent our joy."