Demonstrators at Saturday’s mass protest against the government’s plans to weaken the judiciary said they felt Israel was on the verge of a potentially irreversible decline in democracy.

Iris Almagor, a 55-year-old woman who had never attended a protest before, said she came to the mass demonstration in Tel Aviv because she was concerned.

“I’m afraid of crowds of people, but he insisted,” she said, referring to her 15-year-old son, Yonatan. For them, as with many others in the crowd of well over 130,000 people, this was not a regular protest. A prevailing sense in the throngs of people was that if the government implements its plans, there would be no turning back.

“They’re trying to use democratic means to legislate antidemocratic laws,” Yonatan said.

“I feel like the ground is shaking under our feet. It starts with the fact that we have a prime minister who is a criminal defendant,” his mother added, referring to the ongoing corruption trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which critics say is behind his government’s push to defang the courts.

Open gallery view Protesters demonstrate on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv against the far-right government's plans for judicial overhaul on Saturday night. Credit: Hadas Parush

She said the premier is “doing all of it to evade punishment. Now he’s taking his personal catastrophe and dragging all of us down with him. We’re on the way to becoming Poland and Hungary.”

Rami Matan, a 71-year-old resident of Nataf, near Jerusalem, said he has a long history of attending protests, including those near the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem before Netanyahu lost the election in 2021. On Saturday, he was circulating through the crowd, asking people to sign a statement of allegiance to Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

“It started as a project to get Bibi out of office, but then this threat arrived,” he said, referring to the far-right politicians in Netanyahu’s new cabinet, like Avi Maoz of the Noam Party and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir. Matan also noted a plan to shut down the Kan public broadcaster’s Channel 11 as a factor among his concerns.

“It’s our path on the way to being Poland and Hungary,” he said. “In the long run, they may even boycott Israel,” Matan said.

Another demonstrator, a man named Sandor who asked not to be identified by his full name, immigrated to Israel from Hungary eight years ago and was holding a sign in which an image of Netanyahu merged with one of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Sandor, who writes for an Israeli Hungarian-language website, said that while still living in Hungary, he was blacklisted and lost his job. He said he came to Israel with fellow immigrants in similar circumstances.

Open gallery view Protesters in Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday night. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“Granted, Orban is dumber than Netanyahu – but it’s the same political character,” he said. “Hungary is a few steps further along, but the process itself is the same. There, too, it started with the judicial system.”

On another corner on Kaplan Street, there was a highly organized group protesting under the slogan “No freedom, no high-tech.” One member of the group, Chen Fuchs, a resident of Ramat Gan who works in the high-tech sector, said it was not a political faction.

“We also have right-wingers, Likud and even Ben-Gvir voters,” she said. The proposed changes to the legal system, which include the power of the legislature to override Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority, “are sowing instability,” she said. “A lot of workers are talking about leaving. There are companies that already won’t do business here, because of the instability. There’s a genuine danger to democracy and to the economy.”

Many foreign investors steer clear of Poland and Hungary, and they will avoid Israel as well, she said. “They’re in no hurry to invest in countries that aren’t democratic.”