Netanyahu Paid ‘Earnest Money’ to U.S. by Evacuating New West Bank Outpost

Public statements by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who visited Israel last week, didn’t stray from prior American policy. Despite the bumps in the relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden, Sullivan maintained a low profile on this, his first visit to Israel since the new right-wing Netanyahu government was sworn in.

In contrast to his prior visit, Sullivan didn’t grant interviews, and as is the norm, didn’t make statements that might embarrass the prime minister and members of his cabinet. In a statement at the conclusion of the visit, Sullivan repeated the red lines that other Biden administration officials had already laid out: calling for progress toward a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, opposing unilateral steps vis-à-vis the Palestinians and maintaining the status quo on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

On the other hand, Sullivan’s visit required Netanyahu to publicly pay “earnest money” to the Biden administration and to signal – through actual acts – that it is the prime minister who is setting the tone in the new government rather than his far-right coalition partners: On Thursday, near the end of Sullivan’s visit, Netanyahu condemned the establishment of the unauthorized Or Haim outpost in the West Bank, and on Friday, he gave his backing for its eviction.

Open gallery view White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, September 2022. Credit: JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS

Also on Thursday, behind the scenes, a hearing of Jerusalem’s local planning and building committee on the expansion of the Jewish Nof Tzion enclave in the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal Mukkaber was postponed.

For his part, Sullivan provided the Israeli prime minister with some important PR. Amid international criticism of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount, the new government’s plans to weaken the judiciary and calls within the government to annex portions of the West Bank, Sullivan conveyed a sense of business as usual from the Biden administration. That enables the prime minister to signal to the Israeli public – as well as to the Europeans, the Iranians and the Saudis – that his far-right government has a friendly address at the White House.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in the Knesset, December 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Any concerns that Sullivan may have had about proposed legislation curbing the power of the judiciary or other sensitive topics were reserved for his one-on-one talks with the prime minister. And the Biden’s administration’s red lines didn’t come up at the larger meeting between Israeli officials and Sullivan’s entourage.

Instead, the discussions centered mainly on ironing out a new joint policy on Iran, efforts to further an agreement through which Saudi Arabia would establish diplomatic relations with Israel and talks regarding the implications of the war in Ukraine on the Middle East.

Sullivan made his aims clear, a senior Israeli official said. “He wants to produce diplomatic achievements. It’s clear to him that the key to the achievements involves the capacity, despite the disagreements, to enlist the current government in the process.”