Medical Staff Across Country to Strike on Monday Over Violence

The Israel Medical Association (IMA) will hold a one-day strike on Monday to protest two recent cases of violence against medical staff.

During the strike, all hospitals and health maintenance organization clinics will operate on a reduced Shabbat schedule. This means they will treat emergencies and offer urgent services like dialysis and cancer treatments, and the emergency room, intensive care unit and maternity wards will all be open. But all outpatient clinics will be closed.

IVF treatments will be considered on a case-by-case basis by each hospital’s exceptions committee, as will other requests to receive treatment despite the strike. There will also be a nationwide exceptions' committee to hear appeals of local committees’ decisions. The strike will encompass all general, geriatric, psychiatric and rehabilitative hospitals.

In addition, all community clinics run by the HMOs will be closed. But gastrointestinal institutes will be open for urgent cases, and other urgent services will also be available, like oncology treatments and late-stage ultrasounds for pregnant women meant to detect problems with the fetus. In each major city, one on-call clinic will remain open.

Also joining the strike will be doctors working in public health offices, school doctors, doctors employed by most government agencies and doctors in administrative positions. But doctors working for the Israel Defense Forces, the Defense Ministry, the police and the Prisons Service will not be on strike.

On Sunday, Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov asked the IMA’s chairman, Dr. Zion Hagay, to cancel the strike, but Hagay refused.

The IMA is demanding that the ministry ensure “an appropriate and safe working environment” for doctors by stationing police officers and guards in medical facilities, expanding their powers, prosecuting all cases of violence and making sentencing more stringent, amending relevant legislation and instituting a reporting system for violent incidents.

“Not enough guards have been added to protect medical staff, sentencing hasn’t been made tougher, no reporting system to prevent acts of violence has been set up and nothing at all has been done to protect doctors’ safety,” the association said in a statement.

In his appeal to Hagay, Bar Siman Tov detailed all the measures he said the state has taken over the past year to prevent violence against doctors. These included opening police posts at medical institutions and giving the HMOs extra funding to implement a plan to prevent violence in the community in 2023. The plan includes stationing guards at large or particularly sensitive clinics.

The IMA said the strike was called after two violent incidents occurred over the course of just a few days. The most recent happened last Thursday at a clinic run by the Clalit HMO in Ramle, when a patient attacked a doctor with brass knuckles, lightly wounding him in the face, and then fled. Following the attack, the clinic closed temporarily; a few hours later, police said they had arrested a suspect – a 17-year-old girl who lives in the city.

That came on the heels of an incident last Monday in which a couple attacked and threatened a doctor at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. On Thursday, the couple was charged with assaulting a civil servant and making threats.

“In recent days, we have once again witnessed severe, brutal cases of violence in which doctors were severely beaten by violent patients who hit them until the blood ran and physically wounded them,” the IMA said. “Despite the rising violence and despite the increase in incidents of violence, our employers and the Health Ministry aren’t doing enough to stop such violent incidents.”