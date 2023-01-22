Jerusalem’s Pro-democracy Protest Is Smaller, but May Prove More Important

I wasn’t sure whether going to the pro-democracy rally in Jerusalem on Saturday night would be a good idea. It was obvious that the main event would be in central Tel Aviv, where the expectation (which was more than fulfilled) was that even more protesters would turn up than the previous weekend. But the still-fresh memory of the long traffic jams leaving that city, and the attraction of attending an event that was within walking distance, kept me home until just after 7 P.M.

It wasn’t just the numbers that were doubtful. I’ve been to hundreds of demonstrations in Jerusalem over the years, but the vibe for this one was unpredictable.

Until 18 months ago, Jerusalem had the “Balfour protests” outside the prime minister’s official residence, where tens of thousands – mostly from out of town – turned up weekly, literally until Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave office.

Those protests were angry, persistent, often with a macabre sense of humor in the songs and slogans. Over more than a year, they adopted a unique character of their own.

I saw many of the veteran Balfour protesters at the main rally in Tel Aviv last week. Could Jerusalem sustain a protest of its own without them?

Open gallery view Some of the thousands of denonstrators in Jerusalem on Saturday night, including one protesting Justice Minister Yariv Lavin's overhaul of the judicial system. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Let’s start with the numbers. One of the organizers of the Jerusalem protest told me there were 15,000 demonstrators. I’m not sure how he reached that total. My assessment is that there were probably a bit less than half of that. (Frustratingly, the local police haven’t published their own assessment.) However, I think even a crowd of 6 or 7,000 is still a major success, seeing as it was only a sideshow.

Since the Balfour residence is still closed for renovations and the police wouldn’t allow a demonstration to take place outside Netanyahu’s private apartment on Azza Street, the latest Jerusalem protests are taking place outside the president’s residence. The wide boulevard opposite the compound and the neighboring Van Leer Institute were totally packed.

More important was the fact that the protest did have a distinct Jerusalem character of its own. Unlike the Tel Aviv rally, which was almost totally secular (judging by the outward appearance of the protesters), there were plenty of kippa-wearing men and head-covered women at the Jerusalem demonstration. There were even a few ultra-Orthodox Jews, and I met various acquaintances who I never would have expected to see at a political event – let alone a protest against a right-wing government.

There was a feeling among many that “this is just too much; this time Netanyahu and his people have really gone too far.”

That doesn’t mean there were no hard-core left-wingers there, though. At one end of Hanasi Street, there was a significant contingent of veterans of the solidarity protests in the Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, with signs in Hebrew and Arabic (but no Palestinian flags this time) – making the point that the struggle for Israeli democracy cannot be detached from the occupation.

At the other end, on Jabotinsky Street (near Wingate Square), were the representatives of Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity Party, who were also the only professional politicians there. These included the hawkish former ministers Zeev Elkin, Chili Tropper, Pnina Tmano-Shata and Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

I don’t think I’ve seen such a wide political range at any Israeli demonstration before. As one left-winger later tweeted: “I can’t believe I was at a protest together with Zeev Elkin!”

Open gallery view National Unity Party lawmaker Zeev Elkin at the Jerusalem protest, which was more diverse than the larger event in Tel Aviv. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In between the two extremes, there was a conscious effort on the makeshift stage to rise above party politics. The grassroots movement organizing the Jerusalem protests, Bayit Meshutaf (Shared Home), has been pushing the slogan “Right and left against destruction – protecting our shared home.”

Speakers included Shaul Meridor, the former senior treasury official and scion of the famous Likud dynasty, who spoke of how “the concern for Israeli democracy crosses borders and communities.” There was also a law student who introduced himself as being “gay, traditional and somewhat on the right in my political views.”

It may sound naïve to try to build an Israeli protest movement that transcends the classic right-left divisions. But on Saturday night in Jerusalem, it seemed the best way to get a crowd out, together. In Israel’s largest city, where a third of the residents are Palestinians who are not part of Israeli democracy anyway and the two-thirds who are Jewish are overwhelmingly religious and right wing, that’s the only way to go. Perhaps Jerusalem should be serving as a template for how to get more diverse parts of Israeli society to join forces.

I wrote last week, after the success of getting around 80,000 demonstrators onto Tel Aviv’s streets on a rainy Saturday night, that it was just an early test. This past weekend’s test, where the numbers almost doubled, was another success.

Open gallery view Demonstrators at Saturday's event in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

But this still isn’t the real thing. It remains to be seen whether the leaderless protest movement has the staying power and heft to pose a serious threat to the government’s plans. Whether the large numbers who have proven they are prepared to turn out for what are still peaceful demonstrations will still be there if and when things get uglier, and whether they will have broad public legitimacy for a bitter fight.

For that to happen, they must first have a broader public base, including a much wider range of supporters. Saturday night in Jerusalem was the first indication that they have that.