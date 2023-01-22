Jerusalem Is Planning Urban Escalators. But Don't Expect Them to Work on Shabbat

Jerusalem is advancing plans to build escalators and elevators in two city neighborhoods, but at the request of ultra-Orthodox city councilmen, they won’t operate on Shabbat.

The escalators and elevators are slated for the Kiryat Hayovel and Rasco neighborhoods as part of a plan to build apartment towers with hundreds of apartments. The goal is to make it easier for the towers’ residents to access the light rail, which will run at the top of a nearby ridge, reachable only by a steep climb.

The municipality said that since the light rail doesn’t run on Shabbat, there is no reason for the elevators and escalators to run either.

But the elevators and escalators will also be important for people just walking around the neighborhoods, due to their difficult topography. Shutting them down on Shabbat would make getting around particularly difficult for the disabled, the elderly and families with children in strollers.

Moreover, the construction plan doesn’t include many parking spaces, so many residents may not have cars, leaving walking as the only way to get around on Shabbat.

The proposal is part of the city’s master plan for transportation, and the issue of Shabbat operation arose at a recent discussion of the plan by the municipal planning and building committee. Deputy Mayor Yosi Havilio of the Save Jerusalem party asked whether the elevators and escalators would run on Shabbat, and a councilman from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, Yochanan Vyzman replied that they would not.

“So how will people get around?” Havilio asked. Committee chairman Eliezer Rauchberger of UTJ replied, “on Shabbat they’ll stay home and make kiddush.”

City councilwoman Laura Wharton (Meretz) slammed the plan to shut down the elevators and escalators on Shabbat. “The municipality promised accessibility when it approved construction in difficult topography,” she said. “It’s outrageous to think that one group of people will force a power shutoff of services essential to the residents.”

Havilio agreed. “The fact that the escalators in Kiryat Hayovel won’t run on Shabbat will severely harm the neighborhood’s secular residents,” he said. “Secular people won’t stay home on Shabbat like Committee chairman Rauchberger suggested; they’ll simply leave the city, which will become ultra-Orthodox and closed off.”

The municipality said the escalators and elevators were planned “as a quick, convenient way of accessing the light rail lines. Therefore, their hours of operation were adapted to the timetables for public transportation.”