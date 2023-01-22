Israel's Opposition Boycotts Knesset Panel on Judicial Overhaul

Israel's opposition on Sunday is boycotting a key Knesset committee discussing the proposal to give the government an in-built majority on the panel electing judges, in what would constitute a major rebalancing of power in the country.

Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman's proposal is discussed at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday, but the opposition members of the committee said they would protest the "disrupting the order of democracy" and "silencing of legal advisers and judges."

At present, the Judicial Appointments Committee is made up of government and opposition lawmakers, judges and representatives from the Israel Bar Association. The plan would increase the power of the politicians and decrease that of judges and lawyers, effectively giving the government the power to appoint judges and, critically, Supreme Court justices.

Two weeks ago, thousands of lawyers across Israel struck for one hour on, interrupting hearings to demonstrate outside courthouses in the wake of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan to limit the power of the country’s judiciary through a series of overhauls.

Among other things, Levin’s plan seeks to put into place legislation to prevent the High Court from blocking government decisions that it found to be unreasonable.

Last week saw the High Court disqualify key Netanyahu ally Arye Dery from being allowed to serve as the health and interior minister on the basis that his appointment was “unreasonable in the extreme” as he has been convicted three times of criminal offenses and failed in his previous public positions to “serve the public loyally and lawfully.” According to sources, Netanyahu is expected to fire Dery during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Rothman, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, opened the committee's meeting this morning by saying that the Dery ruling does not pertain to discussions of the legal plan, which, according to him, was formulated even before the ruling was received. "This should not affect the committee's deliberations. We are doing an important act of returning sovereignty to the people," Rothman said.

On the opposition's announcement about boycotting the hearing, Rothman sarcastically remarked: "It's hard, I understand them ... Maybe it was hard for them because they got up too early after shouting in the squares," referring to the anti-government rallies that took place throughout the country the previous evening.