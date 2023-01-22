Israel's Foreign Minister Speaks With Ukrainian Counterpart, Doesn't Raise Military Aid

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was invited last Thursday to Kyiv by his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during the first-ever conversation between the two, a senior Ukrainian official said.

The visit will take place after the Israeli embassy in Kyiv has resumed full operations, which is expected to happen within the next two months, according to Cohen’s office.

A senior Israeli official told Haaretz that an invitation was received, but Israel has still not responded. The Ukrainian source said the two ministers vowed that the two countries support each in United Nation votes, but the issue of Israeli arms supplies to Ukraine was not raised.

The Israeli embassy in Kyiv was evacuated before the Russian invasion and resumed partial operations last summer, mainly in the areas of consular services. Right now, the embassy staff work two weeks in Kyiv and two weeks in Poland, but the plan is to soon have diplomatic staff working in the Ukrainian capital on a continuous basis and offer uninterrupted services.

Open gallery view Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in February. Credit: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

In the conversation between the two ministers, Cohen assured Kuleba that Israel would continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian and medical assistance, help in rebuilding and restoring water and energy infrastructure, and help train emergency teams and trauma professionals.

Cohen proposed that the two countries collaborate in the diplomatic struggle against Iran by encouraging European powers to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror organization.

Kuleba wrote in a tweet that the two discussed cooperation between international organizations and ways to deal with common security threats.

Ukraine is still trying to convince Israel to provide military aid, above and beyond the symbolic gestures to date, such as the decision of Israel’s previous defense minister, Benny Gantz, to supply Ukraine with 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests.

Since Russia invaded the country last February, Ukraine’s main goal had been to obtain Israeli air defense equipment, first and foremost the Barak 8 system, which is capable of defending against all types of missile threats. Ukraine also wants to get unmanned aircrafts from Israel.

During the first weeks of the war, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel launched a social media campaign on this issue aimed at the Israeli public which included sponsored posts assisted by an Israeli public relations firm proving the service pro bono. The embassy said that the campaign was partly funded by outside donors, not from the embassy’s own budget.

Open gallery view The United Nations Security Council in January. Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY - AFP

Ukraine asserts that Russia’s decision to supply Iran with SU-35 fighter jets, which the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported earlier this month, represents a serious Israeli policy failure vis a vis Russia.

Israel is bothered by the impact of the increasing closeness between Russia and Iran and fears that the Russian army’s use of Iranian missiles will give Iran a real-world testing ground to make improvements to them.

Ukraine is trying in various ways to convince Israel to abandon its neutral stance in the war.

Kyiv took advantage of the comparison made last week by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, between the West’s policy towards Russia and Nazi Germany's “Final Solution.”

Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, issued a strong condemnation of the statement, writing that Ukraine urged “Jewish organizations to condemn Sergey Lavrov’s shameful statement… Russia’s state-sponsored antisemitism must not be tolerated.”

The Ukrainians say that if Israel supplies defensive weapons it will not be an act of charity but rather will be repaid on different levels.

Open gallery view A Ukrainian cannon in Donetsk this week. Credit: STRINGER/Reuters

A senior Ukrainian official told Haaretz that Israel’s big defense companies – Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael – are interested in signing contracts with Ukraine, not only because of the profits they will generate but also because it would provide an excellent way to test out their systems in wartime conditions.

In addition, in exchange for assistance, Ukraine would gladly share intelligence with Israel that it has collected on Iranian drones and the Russian SU-35 fighter jet, which their air force uses.

On the diplomatic level, “there could be moves towards Israel on sensitive questions that concern it,” said the official, hinting that the flexibility could manifest itself in moving the Ukrainian embassy to Jerusalem and in UN votes regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his last conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in convincing Ukraine not to vote in favor of the General Assembly resolution asking the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue a legal opinion on the occupation. In earlier votes in UN committees, Ukraine had voted in favor of referring to the court.

The Ukrainian official said in response to Netanyahu’s request, that Zelenskyy had questioned why Israel had failed to coordinate with the United States regarding military support for his country. Netanyahu contended himself with a vague promise that he would get back to him on the matter.

According to the senior official, by choosing to abstain from voting at the UN, Ukraine “left the door open to Israel.”

Last week, The New York Times reported that the U.S. had sent Ukraine artillery shells stored at American warehouses inside Israel. The ammunition is ordinarily used by the Pentagon Middle East command, but Israel has permission to access the stores in emergencies. According to the Times report, Israeli officials initially expressed concerns that the move could harm its relations with Russia.