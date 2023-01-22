Israeli High-tech Companies Set to Strike for an Hour in Opposition to Judicial Overhaul

Several Israeli high-tech companies and startups announced on Sunday that they will allow their employees to participate in a one-hour "warning" strike on Tuesday, as part of the fight against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial overhaul plan.

The strike is planned to take place for an hour at 11 in the morning during which a demonstration will be held in the Sarona complex in which other organizations and businesses will participate.

Companies informed their employees that they could participate in the protest according to their conscience.

Some of the companies that will allow employees to strike and demonstrate include: Natural Intelligence, Redis, Lemonade, INX, Hello Heart, Wiz, Cheq, Active Implants, Algosec, Forter, Cheetah Technologies, Luminescent, HoneyBook, The End, Meat., Piggy, Track160.

The wording of the message sent out to the employees was: "Employees, I assume you are aware of the public discourse about the legal reform and the protest this has provoked. We have employees in our company with diverse opinions, and we always include and respect every person regardless of who they are.

This Tuesday, at 11:00 A.M., there will be an hour-long strike/demonstration by organizations and companies, including employees of hi-tech companies in the Sarona complex. As a company, we will allow employees who wish to do so to take part in the strike/demonstration - each person according to their conscience and views."

The measures announced by the high-tech companies are much less bombastic than the wording of the statements published by the headquarters of the "The Fight Against the Coup D'etat" on Sunday.

The headquarters announced that "this coming Tuesday, high-tech workers and more than 130 businesses and companies will hold a shutdown lasting several hours as a warning to the Israeli government."

There is a gap between this announcement and the actual steps taken by the hi-tech companies themselves, who are not holding an actual strike.

In practice, only a group of companies informed their employees that they may, if they wish, go out and participate in an hour protest.

The hi-tech protest movement has been organizing in the past few weeks. Its representatives also participated in the anti-government demonstration on Saturday in Tel Aviv, after officially joining the headquarters of the struggle that organizes the demonstrations.

The CEO of the start-up company Papaya Global, Eynat Guez, was also among the speakers at the protest.

Last week, one of the leaders of the organization, Erez Shachar, a managing partner at the venture capital fund Qumra Capital, said that they had started raising funds to finance the struggle from people in the high-tech industry with the goal of reaching millions of shekels.