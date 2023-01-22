Israeli Author David Grossman to 110,000 Protesters: 'Refuse to Be Exiles in Your Country'

Israeli author David Grossman spoke at the rally against Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government and its judicial overhaul plan in central Tel Aviv Saturday evening, urging the crowd of over 100,000 people to "fight for the destiny of the country."

"I keep meeting more and more young people who don't want to live here anymore. I understand this position, but it's painful," Grossman told the crowd.

"If so many Israelis are feeling as internal exiles at their home, it's clear that something has gone wrong," he said, adding that “Israel should be the only place in the world that Jews feel at home … if young Israelis don’t feel at home here anymore, something is going terribly wrong. We are fighting against cynical politicians, some of them under criminal indictments."

“We have here in the streets representatives of many groups who don’t usually come out to protest, but they are here. Even sworn right-wingers," Grossman says. "This immensely diverse group is prepared to put aside its differences, and fight this existential fight."

"In its 75th year, Israel is in a fateful struggle for its character, for its democracy and for the status of its rule of law."

Grossman referred to Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan to weaken the judicial system, saying that "behind the unilateral and predatory plan of the 'judicial reform' we find our house on fire. We understand that if the rule of law is severely damaged, it will gradually crumble, as will all other important struggles."

Afterwards, Grossman turned to the audience and said: "And because of all these things, I refuse to be an exile in my country, and I think you are too. Otherwise we wouldn't be here. Protesters, refuse to be passive, refuse to be indifferent. Refuse to be exiles in your country. Now is the time, friends, the dark time. Now is the moment to stand up and shout - this land is in our soul."

David Grossman, recipient of the Sapir award and Bialik award for his literary work, and the Erasmus Prize for his political writing, is an outspoken left-wing peace activist and one of the most renowned cultural figures in Israel. He has lost his son Uri in the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.