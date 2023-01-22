The Israeli government’s efforts to weaken the Israeli judicial system “could deal a severe blow to Israel's economy and its citizens,” two former governors of the Bank of Israel warned on Sunday in a joint op-ed.

Writing in the Yedioth Aharonoth daily, Karnit Flug, who led the Israeli central bank from 2013 to 2018, and Jacob Frenkel, who was governor of the bank from 1991 to 2000, warned that Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s planned overhaul of the country's legal system could “lead to a decrease in the readiness of foreign investors to invest in Israel” as well as the downgrading of the country’s international credit rating.

Responding to such concerns, Prime Minister Netanyahu told Sunday's cabinet meeting that the State of Israel had just raised $2 billion from international institutional investors in a bond offering, for which he said demand exceeded $10 billion. "Of course, this completely contravenes the campaign of fear that the media is leading against the government. This is not only a campaign of fear; it appears they hope that they will not invest here. This is based on the remarks of former senior officials. The markets are not buying it. Not only are they not buying it. They are going in the complete opposite direction."

Among the proposed measures that would curb the power of the judiciary is legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by the slimmest majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament as well as a proposal that would give politicians control of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Currently, a supermajority on the committee is required to nominate Supreme Court justices. That means that the judges on the panel have veto power over such candidates, but the current arrangement also requires compromise with the other committee members to garner the necessary votes for a nomination.

Claiming that over the years, the Supreme Court has exceeded its authority in its rulings, Justice Minister Yariv Levin also intends to put an end to the reasonableness standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions. Unreasonableness was one of the grounds cited by the court last week in its ruling that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was required to dismiss Arye Dery as interior and health minister over Dery's criminal past.

“A major factor determining the standing of the Israeli economy in the world economy is the strength, professionalism and independence of the legal system," Flug and Frenkel wrote in their op-ed. "Meticulous observance of the principle of separation of powers (the legislative, executive and judicial branches) is an iron principle upon which democracy is built and relies,” they wrote, asserting that “although there is broad support for the need for certain changes to the judicial system, the set of suggested steps entails significant risks to the nature of democratic government in Israel and its image in the world.”

“The weakening of judicial review may allow the government to advance steps that lead to damage to the economy due in part to possible harm to property rights, investors' concern regarding arbitrary and unexpected decisions and a change in the rules of the game in the absence of judicial review,” Flug and Frenkel wrote. They also cited the recent retreat of democracy in countries such as Turkey, Hungary and Poland.

“Israel's situation is still far from that of countries like Hungary and Poland, and its situation is immeasurably better than that of Turkey,” they wrote, but “the proposed moves to weaken judicial review increase the risk of a harsh and painful reaction,” they asserted.

Open gallery view Karnit Flug and Jacob Frenkel, in 2018. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

International credit rating

They also called attention to recent comments by Maxim Rybnikov, director of sovereign ratings at the Standard & Poor's credit ratings agency, who earlier this month told the Calcalist Israeli business daily that the government's plans to weaken state institutions could jeopardize Israel's credit rating. This, in turn, could deter investment in the country.

According to Rybnikov, if "political power is concentrated too much in the hands of one person or one group, the public debate will also be damaged," and that would lead to a "less responsible" fiscal policy. "We're closely following developments around the Supreme Court and the potential implications of these changes," he noted.

In Netanyahu's remarks to the cabinet on Sunday, however, he said, "The markets have confidence in us because they know that our economic policy will continue to foster free markets, initiatives and the liberalization of the economy," the prime minister said. "Today, as prime minister, at the peak of the technological and information age, I tell the international investors again: You should invest in the State of Israel. You will profit greatly."

Israel's current sovereign credit rating from Standard & Poor's has remained in the top band (AA-stable), despite warnings that the political gridlock of five elections in three-and-a-half years would impact its stability.

Last month, an open letter to Netanyahu signed by more than 100 senior high-tech industry executives warned that efforts to overhaul the judiciary could drive away foreign investors.

The letter, which was initiated by Qumra Capital co-founder Erez Shachar, cautioned against the consequences of “harming the court’s status, as well as harming the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual orientation.” Such moves, the letter stated, would “constitute a real existential threat to the glorious high-tech industry that has been built in Israel with great effort over the past three decades.”

“In their wake, we may also see an [exodus] of technology companies, all of them international companies in essence, [out] of Israel, as well as their tax payments,” the letter to Netanyahu claimed. “You of all people should understand and know that this could have devastating consequences for the economy and society in Israel.