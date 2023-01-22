Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not address the issue of Arye Dery's layoff from his positions as health and interior minister at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, despite a landmark High Court ruling barring Dery from holding these posts, and a letter by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordering Netanyahu to replace Dery.

On Saturday, political sources predicted that Netanyahu will fire Dery during Sunday's cabinet meeting, but the matter was eventually ignored by the prime minister, who opened the meeting by congratulating the Shas leader on offering a new state-funded "health basket" as part of his new position as health minister.

The High Court's bombshell decision on Wednesday barred the Shas party chair from serving in the cabinet following his criminal conviction on tax evasion charges last year and subsequent suspended sentence.

Ten of 11 justices ruled against Dery's appointment, with Justice Yosef Elron the only one holding that the appointment should be conditioned on the Central Election Commission's chairman Chief Justice Solberg's ruling that Dery was not charged with moral turpitude.

In her decision, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut stated that "this is a person who has been convicted three times of offenses throughout his life, and he violated his duty to serve the public loyally and lawfully while serving in senior public positions."

Netanyahu is not entitled to ignore the "accumulation of serious corruption offenses," Hayut continued, adding that: "Having Dery in charge of two of the most important ministries in the government damages the image and reputation of the country's legal system and contradicts principles of ethical conduct and legality."

Despite his conviction, Dery had been appointed health and interior minister by Netanyahu, who formed the current far-right Israeli government in late December.

Following the High Court's ruling Wednesday evening, Dery emerged from his Jerusalem home after back-to-back meetings with Netanyahu and other coalition leaders, telling reporters that "the people will judge [the decision] and see for themselves."

"If they close the door on us, we'll come in through the window. If they close the window, we'll break in through the ceiling," he added.