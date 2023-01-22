Haaretz - back to home page
Jerusalem’s Pro-democracy Protest Is Smaller, but May Prove More Important

While the bigger protests in Tel Aviv are attracting a secular crowd, Saturday’s event in Jerusalem boasted a broader spectrum of Israelis, including centrists, Orthodox and even ultra-Orthodox Jews

Anshel Pfeffer
I wasn’t sure whether going to the pro-democracy rally in Jerusalem on Saturday night would be a good idea. It was obvious that the main event would be in central Tel Aviv, where the expectation (which was more than fulfilled) was that even more protesters would turn up than the previous weekend. But the still-fresh memory of the long traffic jams leaving that city, and the attraction of attending an event that was within walking distance, kept me home until just after 7 P.M.

