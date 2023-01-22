Tel Aviv's First-ever Hotel Is Reborn

At first glance, the Elkonin Hotel may look like other boutique hotels that spring up in Tel Aviv. This striking, eclectic structure on the picturesque Lilienblum Street has undergone careful preservation and restoration, and now features a contemporary glass tower behind it. But in fact it is very different from other newly opened hotels in town - and not only because the L’Epoque restaurant, part of the Robuchon Group known for its numerous Michelin stars, has opened on the premises.

This building housed the first hotel in Tel Aviv, built by Menachem Nachum Elkonin in 1913, a few years after Ahuzat Bayit – the city’s first neighborhood – was founded. The hotel constituted a milestone in the nascent city’s development and its story is that of two families: Elkonin's and the family of Shmuel Wilson. Both of these men, although not among the official founding fathers of Tel Aviv, were among the biggest building contractors there at the time.

Open gallery view The original Elkonin Hotel. It opened in 1913, had 38 rooms and was designed in the eclectic style. Credit: Avraham Soskin

The two families’ histories can be found in private books compiled by their descendants, Wilson’s granddaughter, Ruth Wilson-Zuckerman, and Elkonin’s granddaughter, Shulamit Elkana Ganor, who died several years ago.

Over the years, the building was abandoned for several decades and its ownership changed hands a number of times until it was bought a few years ago by French developer Dominique Romano. Romano is also the owner of the Eden Cinema building, located on the same street, where another hotel is also in the works. He is the one who decided to restore and revive the hotel using the original name.

Menachem Elkonin, who was born in Russia in the mid-19th century, immigrated to Palestine in 1911 with some “Napoleons” (French gold coins that were in use at the time) in his pocket. Together with his wife Malka he purchase a three-dunam lot (three-quarters of an acre). The blueprints for the hotel they wanted to build were drawn up by the already acclaimed architect Shmuel Wilson, who was inspired by European architecture. An advertisement for Wilson read: “Building in a modern European style in Eretz Israel since 1910.”

Open gallery view The new Elkonin hotel under renovation. Credit: Moti Milrod

Shmuel Wilson was born in 1869 somewhere on the Russian-Polish border, went to Bialystok to study construction and then moved to the United States in 1903. After Ahuzat Bayit was founded, he decided to immigrate to Palestine and become part in the Zionist enterprise. When the hotel he built opened in 1913, Tel Aviv had a mere 84 buildings. The 38-room structure was designed in the eclectic style and constructed from local sandstone, with very thick walls (50 centimeters wide) and elements like balconies, stylized stone pillars, wide window ledges, cornices and so on. The interior walls were decorated with neoclassical floral designs inspired by art nouveau motifs.

Although it was just three stories tall, in the new city of Tel Aviv the Elkonin Hotel loomed over other buildings. One of the most interesting features of the original structure, which also served as the Elkonin family's home, was a private prayer space that Menachem built for himself.

Open gallery view Exterior of the recently (re)opened Elkonin Hotel. The building had been abandoned for decades. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“He wasn’t religious but he built himself his own temple where he prayed and studied Torah, and ‘became more religious,’” his granddaughter wrote.

Elkonin lit his prayer space with a kerosene lantern. When World War I broke out in 1914, shortly after the hotel opened, the illuminated room raised the suspicions of the Turkish authorities then ruling Palestine. They suspected that Elkonin was lighting a room in the building to signal approaching British ships. “The suspicion became fact. He was arrested on suspicion of espionage and put into the Kishle prison (in Jerusalem’s Old City),” Elkana Ganor wrote.

It was none other than Tel Aviv Mayor Meir Dizengoff himself who proposed a solution: to appeal to the man responsible for supplying food to the Turkish Army, and to get him to bribe the prison warden. It later turned out that the supplier who offered the bribe, David Mizrahi, was the grandfather of the man Shulamit Elkonin (Elkana) would later marry: David Ganor. So it was that the descendants of the briber and of the rescued man became a couple.

Open gallery view A staircase under renovation at the Elkonin Hotel. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Swans on the walls

The Elkonin Hotel was known for the murals decorating its walls and ceilings. Shai Farkash and Eli Shaltiel, owners of Studio Tchelet, a pioneering firm that specializes in preserving and restoring wall art in Tel Aviv and Jaffa, stepped into the hotel for the first time over 20 years ago, when it had been abandoned. The second time was in 2008 – when they were commissioned to document it.

“This is a remarkable building in terms of the amount of wall paintings,” Farkash says. “We found murals in 33 rooms. And all together we surveyed more than 50 wall and ceiling paintings, all of very high quality.”

Unfortunately, most of those works are no longer visible in the renovated building today: Only the paintings on the walls of the stairwell have been restored. Municipal preservation/restoration regulations regarding paintings and murals do not apply to interiors of buildings, only to the exterior and public spaces; he city does not demand that developers preserve wall art as part of their new projects.

Farkash and Shaltiel discovered that there were two layers of paintings on the hotel's walls, and one on the ceilings. The first layer dated to the time the structure was first built.

“That is the richest layer of paintings," Farkash explains, "and it contained plant-like and geometric ornamentation in the Jugendstil style, a German approach in the 19th century that was popular in architecture and decorative arts."

A second layer of paintings was added after 1920, when the hotel was fitted with electricity and underwent a thorough renovation. In her book, Elkana Ganor writes: “On the upper part of the walls of the stairwell a line of floral bouquet was painted on the blue wall, against a backdrop of a pale-green pattern featuring jugs. Another line of flowers was painted at an equal distance, perpendicular to the floor, with geometric ornamentation at the top, decorated in pink and white.”

Open gallery view Restorator Eli Shaltiel working on a ceiling painting in the Elkonin Hotel, on Tel Aviv's Lilienblum Street. Credit: Shai Farkash

In the center of the ceiling, a still-life nature scene was painted, surrounded by lines resembling frames, and decorative colors. In the pictures that appear in Studio Tchelet’s report, one can see roses, rosettes, combinations of triangles, squares, diamonds and ellipses, wreaths of flowers and surfaces painted to resemble marble.

The murals were painted by people from the Kroll family, known as “the painters of the city.”

Farkash: “It’s very easy for me to identify their style of paintings. It is repeated in dozens of buildings in Tel Aviv and its Neve Zedek quarter, and in many buildings in locales located between Gedera and Zichron Yaakov,” south of Haifa. He found one unique example in the Elkonin Hotel: a rendering of swans.

“Haim, the eldest son and the main artist in the Kroll family, copied them from an Italian catalog that was published in 1880. It was a mistake by the municipality not to demand that [interior] murals be preserved, at least in some rooms,” he says.

Still, Farkash is optimistic that all is not lost: If at a later date the developers do want to restore a few of the original murals and ceiling paintings in the building, it will be possible since the studio's staff removed a number of them before the walls and ceilings were knocked down during the restoration: “In our studio we have 20 wall paintings and five ceiling paintings that were taken from the hotel and could be restored there, just as we restored the paintings in the ceiling of the stairwell.”

Open gallery view The restored ceiling painting in the stairwell of the new-old Elkonin Hotel in Tel Aviv Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

A royal visit

At some point, the hotel’s name was changed to the Central Hotel, and in the 1940s it became an apartment-hotel with one- and two-room units, where cooking was permitted, and with shared bathrooms.

“Life in the building was like a lively beehive, with everyone coming and going as they pleased,” Elkana Ganor wrote, noting that the younger tenants had a special role: “It was the job of the older grandchildren to bring the different guests soft drinks from Rubanenko’s famous kiosk at the corner of Herzl Street and Rothschild Boulevard.”

The hotel welcomed many important guests, among them Israel’s second president, Yitzhak Ben-Zvi; then-Zionist Labor leader David Ben-Gurion took a room in the hotel in 1920, when he was 34; and Albert Einstein stayed there. Other notable guests were Moshe Abarbanel, one of the city’s wealthiest denizens and owner of the Eden Cinema – and even Emir Abdullah – later the king of Jordan and the father of King Hussein – stayed there several times.

“Whenever he came, the street was closed off to traffic. Lots of people stood in the street and curiously observed the king and his bodyguards,” Elkana Ganor writes. She also cites a persistent rumor at the time that said the monarch deliberately chose the hotel because he had taken a fancy to a certain woman who was there.

Open gallery view The swan mural undergoing preservation and restoration in Tel Aviv's newly renovated Elkonin Hotel. Credit: Shai Farkash

Malka Elkonin died in 1947, 29 years after her husband Menachem passed away. Malka was the one who ran the hotel through the years, and after her, her son Lipa up took the reins. At some point, the Central Hotel lost its luster, and instead of Middle Eastern nobility, the clientele was largely made up of refugees and migrants. Meanwhile, more and more hotels were built in the city. The premises were sold and converted into a travel agency office and a printing press.

One local tour guide who often includes the site on her route stresses that it’s important to remember the families who built the hotel. “Two of the most important families in Tel Aviv passed through here. This building tells the story of the city’s early days and it’s hard to think of another building from such an early time that has a façade that has been preserved to this degree. Most have been demolished or had things additions attached to them.”

Ruth Wilson-Zuckerman is happy to see the memory of her grandfather’s life work being rehabilitated. “I knew my grandfather as a little girl. He died in the 1950s. Because he came to Eretz Israel relatively late, he isn’t commemorated along with the city’s founders. He didn’t take part in the lottery of lots" – a reference to the 1909 parcellation of property to 66 Jewish families. "He bought a property. And the renovated hotel essentially commemorates him.”

Similarly, the Elkonins' great-grandson, Prof. Boaz Ganor, a scholar of government and diplomacy, says the newly restored hotel is a fitting complement to his mother’s book. “It doesn’t bother me that they didn’t preserve everything," he says. "I think the fact that they gave it the original name is a beautiful form of commemoration. There aren’t many buildings like this hotel.”