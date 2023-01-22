Looking at Israel Through Lone Soldiers' Eyes

After graduating from medical school, I decided to specialize in emergency medicine (five years of training) in the United States and later in Canada. I worked as an expert in the field for over 15 years, in the hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. At the same time I was also involved in photographing long-form documentary projects.

After the COVID pandemic I decided to take time off from medicine and to devote all my time to photography. That was the origin of “The Cracks in Everything” – a project dealing with gaps in narrative and history, which reflects my search for belonging and a connection to the Land of Israel and to the Jewish people.

Israel has been in a near-continuous state of conflict since the day its establishment was declared, over 70 years ago. It has sustained its military through compulsory service. The overwhelming majority of those serving in its defense forces were born in Israel, brought up with the idea that they would serve in its ranks. But that isn’t the only narrative that can be found among them.

There are also thousands of non-Israeli soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, who have come from all over the world and volunteered to take part in the Israeli story. They’re called “lone soldiers.” I met with them and photographed dozens of them. I did so with the thought that their story would enable me to learn about myself and about my connection to the place called Israel.

Blog editor: Daniel Tchetchik. From Exposure: Haaretz Photo Blog. Follow on Facebook.

