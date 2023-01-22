Tel Aviv’s First-ever Hotel Reopens

At first glance, the Elkonin Hotel may look like the other boutique hotels that spring up in Tel Aviv. This striking, eclectic structure on the picturesque Lilienblum Street has undergone careful preservation and restoration, and now features a contemporary glass tower behind it. But in fact it is very different from other newly opened hotels in town – and not only because the L’Epoque restaurant, part of the Robuchon Group known for its numerous Michelin stars, has opened on the premises.