Palestinian Shot and Killed After Attempting Stabbing Attack in West Bank Outpost

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Saturday morning after attempting to stab Jewish residents of an outpost in the West Bank.

The incident occurred early Saturday in Sde Ephraim, an outpost located roughly 12 kilometers (about 7 miles) northwest of Ramallah.

The man, later identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 42-year-old Tareq Ma'ali, arrived at the outpost by car, exited the vehicle and attempted to stab another man. The Israeli resident shot Ma'ali, who was later pronounced dead.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the attack, but did not provide additional details.

Video of the attack was published online by several outlets.

A video showing the attack in Sde Ephraim on January 21, 2023.

Sde Ephraim was the location of a similar attack nearly two years ago, when a woman who tried to enter a farm in the outpost and stab the owner's wife, and was apprehended by residents.

Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, following stepped-up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. At least 18 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan. 1.

Reuters contributed to this report.