Netanyahu Ally Dery to Attend Cabinet Meeting Despite High Court Disqualification

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has demanded Netanyahu to remove Dery from his current positions in the government and replace him. Netanyahu has failed to do so and Dery has yet to resign

Arye Dery in Jerusalem.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Israel’s Interior and Health Minister Arye Dery is expected to participate in a cabinet meeting on Sunday despite the High Court’s ruling on Wednesday disqualifying him from serving in the government.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also demanded Netanyahu to remove Dery from his current positions in the government and replace him. Netanyahu has failed to do so and Dery has yet to resign.

Political sources believe Netanyahu will likely fire him early next week, and that he will maintain his government positions until replacements are found for them.

Several candidates are being considered, including the Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov to serve as Health Minister and former Shas minister Ariel Atias to serve as Interior Minister.

Two other Shas members from the Welfare Ministry are also being considered – Yakov Margi and Yoav Bentzur. Dery, and his allies are also considering appointing one of theirs or someone from his immediate family. Such a move may face legal impediments.

Under different circumstances, Netanyahu would have likely appointed himself to the role – which he did during previous premierships - though because he too faces criminal charges, he cannot serve as minister.

