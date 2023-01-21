Israel's Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman, appointed by former prime minister Yair Lapid, announced on Saturday that he will be resigning from his post this summer because his personal and professional integrity compels him to terminate his position.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted Hoffman's resignation after sending a written statement saying that in view of the new government's policies, and because it is political appointment, he can no longer continue in his post.

Three weeks ago, Israel's ambassador to France, Yael German, submitted a fiery resignation letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that the incoming government endangers the character and values of the State of Israel.

German said that Netanyahu's government "includes representatives of parties whose extreme views are expressed in the coalition guidelines, in their policies and in their declarations regarding the passing of legislation that is, in my view, unacceptable.”